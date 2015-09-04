Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bla Coke Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 1000 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,650m) Bla Coke Pvt Ltd Forward cover limit IND A2+ 56.2 Affirmed (increased from INR55.2m) Marksans Pharma Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 650 Affirmed (increased from INR400m) Marksans Pharma Ltd Proposed non-FB IND A1 150 Provisional limits NR Agarwal Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 742.3 Affirmed (increased from INR500m) Premium Transmission Ltd Secured non-FB IND A1+ 300 Affirmed limits Sarju Impex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bla Coke Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR105m) M/S Mulpuri Poultries FB limits IND 182 Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB-/ / IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ Marksans Pharma Ltd TL IND A 42 Upgraded (reduced from INR307.6m) from IND A- Marksans Pharma Ltd FB CC limits IND A 1150 Upgraded (increased from INR900m) from IND A- NR Agarwal Industries Ltd Funded interest TL IND B- 253.2 Affirmed (increased from INR229.7m) NR Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND B- 2046.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,196.5m) NR Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND B- 150 Affirmed NR Agarwal Industries Ltd FB limits IND B-/ 1007.6 Affirmed (increased from INR681.8m) IND A4 Premium Transmission Ltd Secured TL IND A+ 299 Affirmed Premium Transmission Ltd Secured FB Bk limits IND A+ 560 Affirmed Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured FB Bk IND A+ 100 Affirmed limits Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured FB/non-FB IND A+/ 150 Affirmed Limits IND A1+ Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured FB/NFB Bk IND A+/ 200 Affirmed Limits IND A1+ Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured TL IND A+/ 150 Withdrawn IND A1+ Sarju Impex Ltd TL IND B+ 6.77 Affirmed Sarju Impex Ltd CC limits IND B+ 90 Affirmed Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm Fund based WC limits IND 187 Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB-/IND A4+ / IND A4+(suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)