Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KMK Event Management Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 33 Assigned Spica Projects & Non-FB WC limit IND A4 50 Affirmed Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 11 Upgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd TL IND B 46.3 Assigned Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B / 10.1 Assigned IND A4 iEnergy Wind Farms (Theni) Senior project loans IND BBB- 680 Affirmed Pvt Ltd IEnergy Wind Farms (Theni) WC facility IND BBB- 25 Affirmed Pvt Ltd KMK Event Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 20 Assigned M/S Vibfast Pigments FB WC limits IND BB-/ 98.2 Upgraded IND A4+ from IND B+ / IND A4 Spica Projects & FB WC limits IND B+ 48.7 Upgraded Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd from IND B+ Spica Projects & Non-FB WC limits IND B+ / 150 Upgraded Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd IND A4 from (reduced from INR180m) IND B+ / Affirmed Supreme Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Senior project TL IND D 646.9 Downgraded from IND BB+ Supreme Kopargaon Ahmednagar Senior project TL IND D 1750 Downgraded Tollways Pvt Ltd from IND BB+ Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 93.5 Upgraded from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.