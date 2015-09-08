Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied ICD Services Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 6.84 Assigned Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. non-FB LOC IND 15 Migrated A4+(suspended) from IND A4+ Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. non-FB BG IND 15 Migrated A4+(suspended) from IND A4+ Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd non-FB limit IND A2 159 Assigned Sri Raja Rajeswari Non-FB limit IND A4+ 170 Affirmed Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed non-FB IND A4+ 130 Assigned Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd limit reduce from INR190.0m Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed non-FB IND A4+ 160 Provisional Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd limit Welcast Products Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND A4 170 Assigned ZF Electronics TVS (I) Pvt NFB WC limits IND A4 8 Reassigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied ICD Services Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 19.2 Assigned Allied ICD Services Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 30 Assigned Bramhacorp Ltd TL IND BBB- 4196.2 Assigned Bramhacorp Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 303.8 Assigned K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB-/ IND 300 Upgraded From IND B+/ IND A4 K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND BB-/ IND 60 Upgraded From IND B+/ IND A4 Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. FB CC limits IND 20 Migrated BB-(suspended) from IND BB- Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. FB limits WC loan IND 12.5 Migrated limits BB-(suspended) from IND BB- Privilege Trust Series 2 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 463.3 Affirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 120 Assigned RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 57 Assigned RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 80 Assigned IND A2 Shree Gajanan Agro Mills Pvt long-TL IND BB- 3.4 Withdrawn Ltd Shree Gajanan Agro Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/ 250 Withdrawn Ltd IND A Sri Raja Rajeswari FB WC limit IND BB+/ 200 Upgraded Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd IND from IND B / Affirmed Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed FB WC limit IND BB+/ 200 Provisional Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd IND Vishwas Tubes India Ltd FB WC IND BB- / 220 Assigned IND A4+ ZF Electronics TVS (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND B/ 70 Reassigned Ltd IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)