Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied ICD Services Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 6.84 Assigned
Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. non-FB LOC IND 15 Migrated
A4+(suspended) from
IND A4+
Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. non-FB BG IND 15 Migrated
A4+(suspended) from
IND A4+
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd non-FB limit IND A2 159 Assigned
Sri Raja Rajeswari Non-FB limit IND A4+ 170 Affirmed
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd
Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed non-FB IND A4+ 130 Assigned
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd limit
reduce from INR190.0m
Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed non-FB IND A4+ 160 Provisional
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd limit
Welcast Products Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND A4 170 Assigned
ZF Electronics TVS (I) Pvt NFB WC limits IND A4 8 Reassigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied ICD Services Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 19.2 Assigned
Allied ICD Services Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 30 Assigned
Bramhacorp Ltd TL IND BBB- 4196.2 Assigned
Bramhacorp Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 303.8 Assigned
K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB-/ IND 300 Upgraded
From
IND B+/
IND A4
K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND BB-/ IND 60 Upgraded
From
IND B+/
IND A4
Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. FB CC limits IND 20 Migrated
BB-(suspended) from
IND BB-
Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd. FB limits WC loan IND 12.5 Migrated
limits BB-(suspended) from
IND BB-
Privilege Trust Series 2 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 463.3 Affirmed
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 120 Assigned
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 57 Assigned
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 80 Assigned
IND A2
Shree Gajanan Agro Mills Pvt long-TL IND BB- 3.4 Withdrawn
Ltd
Shree Gajanan Agro Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/ 250 Withdrawn
Ltd IND A
Sri Raja Rajeswari FB WC limit IND BB+/ 200 Upgraded
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd IND from
IND B /
Affirmed
Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed FB WC limit IND BB+/ 200 Provisional
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd IND
Vishwas Tubes India Ltd FB WC IND BB- / 220 Assigned
IND A4+
ZF Electronics TVS (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND B/ 70 Reassigned
Ltd IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
