Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 8, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Non-FB facility IND A4+ 5190 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Riya Impex Non-FB limit IND A4 170 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL IND D 49 Assigned
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 70 Assigned
Diwan Chand Medical Services TL IND BBB+(SO) 137 Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd
Diwan Chand Medical Services FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO) 20 Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd IND A2+(SO)
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And TL IND BB- 4000 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And FB limits IND BB- 300 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And FB limits IND D 8200 Downgraded from
Chemicals Ltd IND BB-
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Non-FB limits IND D 11811.1 Downgraded from
Chemicals Ltd IND A4+
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Long-TL IND D 2315 Downgraded from
Chemicals Ltd IND BB-
Next Education India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB/ 150 Assigned
IND A3+
Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 286.6 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
(reduced from INR391.5m)
Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned
(reduced from INR500m)
Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned
Next Education India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB / 50 Assigned
IND A3+
(reduced from INR100m)
Quality Fabrics Non-FB WC limits IND A+ 20 Assigned
Quality Fabrics FB WC limits IND BB / 120 Assigned
IND A4+
Riya Impex FB limit IND B+ 20 Assigned
U.S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB 42.9 Upgraded from
Educational Society IND BB-
(reduced from INR60.16m)
U.S. Srivastava Memorial Bk overdraft IND BB 30 Upgraded from
Educational Society facility IND BB-
Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT senior Bk loans IND A+ 1636.813 Assigned
Ltd
Universal Steel FB WC Fac IND BB- / 50 Assigned
IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
