Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Non-FB facility IND A4+ 5190 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Riya Impex Non-FB limit IND A4 170 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL IND D 49 Assigned Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 70 Assigned Diwan Chand Medical Services TL IND BBB+(SO) 137 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd Diwan Chand Medical Services FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO) 20 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd IND A2+(SO) Nagarjuna Fertilisers And TL IND BB- 4000 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Nagarjuna Fertilisers And FB limits IND BB- 300 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Nagarjuna Fertilisers And FB limits IND D 8200 Downgraded from Chemicals Ltd IND BB- Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Non-FB limits IND D 11811.1 Downgraded from Chemicals Ltd IND A4+ Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Long-TL IND D 2315 Downgraded from Chemicals Ltd IND BB- Next Education India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB/ 150 Assigned IND A3+ Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 286.6 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR391.5m) Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned (reduced from INR500m) Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB / 50 Assigned IND A3+ (reduced from INR100m) Quality Fabrics Non-FB WC limits IND A+ 20 Assigned Quality Fabrics FB WC limits IND BB / 120 Assigned IND A4+ Riya Impex FB limit IND B+ 20 Assigned U.S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB 42.9 Upgraded from Educational Society IND BB- (reduced from INR60.16m) U.S. Srivastava Memorial Bk overdraft IND BB 30 Upgraded from Educational Society facility IND BB- Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT senior Bk loans IND A+ 1636.813 Assigned Ltd Universal Steel FB WC Fac IND BB- / 50 Assigned IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.