Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 16.1 Affirmed DCS Techno Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 62.5 Affirmed Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4+ Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1065 Downgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR1,035m) Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1250 Assigned Yadav Tractor Company Letter of guarantee IND A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Long-TL IND BB 4.8 Affirmed Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Long-TL IND BB 20 Assigned Aggarsain Fibres Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 160 Affirmed CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA 6000 Provisional DCS Techno Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ 57.5 Affirmed IND A4+ M. V. Waghadkar & Sons FB Fac IND B+ 85 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd M. V. Waghadkar & Sons TL IND B+ 14.84 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 430 Downgraded from IND BB (increased from INR410m) Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND D 130 Assigned Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed non FB IND D 120 Assigned limits Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Non-FB limit IND BB+ 360 Assigned Timbers Pvt Ltd Raichur Power Corporation Ltd Senior project Bk IND BBB- 17120 Affirmed loans Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LT loan IND A- 220 Assigned Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd FB limits IND A- 1400 Assigned Sood Agro Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Assigned Yadav Tractor Company CC IND B+/ 243 Assigned IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.