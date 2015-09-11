Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 10, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 16.1 Affirmed
DCS Techno Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 62.5 Affirmed
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND A4+
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1065 Downgraded
from IND A4+
(increased from INR1,035m)
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1250 Assigned
Yadav Tractor Company Letter of guarantee IND A4 30 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Long-TL IND BB 4.8 Affirmed
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Long-TL IND BB 20 Assigned
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 160 Affirmed
CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA 6000 Provisional
DCS Techno Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ 57.5 Affirmed
IND A4+
M. V. Waghadkar & Sons FB Fac IND B+ 85 Assigned
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
M. V. Waghadkar & Sons TL IND B+ 14.84 Assigned
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 430 Downgraded
from IND BB
(increased from INR410m)
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND D 130 Assigned
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed non FB IND D 120 Assigned
limits
Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Non-FB limit IND BB+ 360 Assigned
Timbers Pvt Ltd
Raichur Power Corporation Ltd Senior project Bk IND BBB- 17120 Affirmed
loans
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LT loan IND A- 220 Assigned
Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd FB limits IND A- 1400 Assigned
Sood Agro Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Assigned
Yadav Tractor Company CC IND B+/ 243 Assigned
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
