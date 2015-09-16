Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Innoven Capital India Pvt CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned Ltd Mantharagiri Textiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4 12.7 Assigned RSWM Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned RSWN Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Assigned (carved out of FB limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Oil Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Essar Oil Ltd External commercial IND BBB+ Affirmed borrowings TL (reduced from USD100m) Essar Oil Ltd Long-TL (reduced IND BBB+ 12300 Affirmed from INR53.33bn) Innoven Capital India Pvt Bk loans IND AA- 1250 Assigned Ltd IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt External commercial IND BBB- Affirmed Ltd borrowing (ECB) IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt LT senior project IND BBB- 7000 Affirmed Ltd Bk loans Jorbat Shillong Expressway Subordinated loans IND BBB 400 Affirmed Ltd Jorbat Shillong Expressway LT rupee loans IND BBB+ 7000 Affirmed Ltd Mantharagiri Textiles FB WC limits IND B+ 160 Affirmed Mantharagiri Textiles Long-TL IND B+ 96.23 Affirmed MM Trust Sep 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 1346.2 Assigned RSWM Ltd TL from Bks IND A+ 9326.7 Assigned RSWM Ltd FB WC limit IND A+/IND A1+ 8200 Assigned RSWM Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A+/IND A1+ 1485 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)