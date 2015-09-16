Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Innoven Capital India Pvt CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned
Ltd
Mantharagiri Textiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4 12.7 Assigned
RSWM Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
RSWN Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
(carved out of FB
limits)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essar Oil Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Essar Oil Ltd External commercial IND BBB+ Affirmed
borrowings TL
(reduced from USD100m)
Essar Oil Ltd Long-TL (reduced IND BBB+ 12300 Affirmed
from INR53.33bn)
Innoven Capital India Pvt Bk loans IND AA- 1250 Assigned
Ltd
IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt External commercial IND BBB- Affirmed
Ltd borrowing (ECB)
IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt LT senior project IND BBB- 7000 Affirmed
Ltd Bk loans
Jorbat Shillong Expressway Subordinated loans IND BBB 400 Affirmed
Ltd
Jorbat Shillong Expressway LT rupee loans IND BBB+ 7000 Affirmed
Ltd
Mantharagiri Textiles FB WC limits IND B+ 160 Affirmed
Mantharagiri Textiles Long-TL IND B+ 96.23 Affirmed
MM Trust Sep 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 1346.2 Assigned
RSWM Ltd TL from Bks IND A+ 9326.7 Assigned
RSWM Ltd FB WC limit IND A+/IND A1+ 8200 Assigned
RSWM Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A+/IND A1+ 1485 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
