Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Innoven India CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned Pharmchem Non-FB limits IND A4 99 Assigned Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB BG IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR50m) SRF Ltd CP/ST debt IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed programme (within the fund-based working capital limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atithya Inn Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 60 Assigned Dwarika Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 15 Assigned Dwarika Industries Ltd TL IND B+ 36.9 Assigned ECI Engineering & FB WC limits IND D 3380 Withdrawn Construction Co. Ltd (suspended) ECI Engineering & Non-FB WC limits IND D 13750 Withdrawn Construction Co. Ltd (suspended) Innoven India Bk loans IND AA- 1250 Assigned Pharmchem TL IND B+ 3 Assigned Pharmchem Proposed TL IND B+ 30 Provisional Pharmchem FB WC limits IND B+/ 50 Assigned IND A4 Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BB/ 30 Withdrawn Ltd IND A4+ Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 50 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB / Affirmed Renew Wind Energy (Jath) Ltd NCDs IND AA+(SO) 4510 Assigned SRF Ltd Long-TL IND AA 4842.8 Affirmed (increased from INR4,241.9m) SRF Ltd NCD programme IND AA 2000 Affirmed SRF Ltd FB and NFB WC IND AA/ 11157.2 Affirmed Limits IND A1+ (increased from INR9,758.1m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)