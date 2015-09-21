Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Upgraded from IND A4 Man Tubinox Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 480 Assigned Prabhat Dairy Ltd Non-FB limit: IND A1 70 Upgraded from IND A2+ Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Non-FB limit IND A1 120 Upgraded Ltd from IND A2+ Sutlej Textiles And Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 450 Assigned Industries Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 741 Upgraded from IND B+ Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 502.75 Upgraded from IND B+ Man Tubinox Ltd TL IND BB+ 1250 Assigned Man Tubinox Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 170 Assigned Man Tubinox Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BB+ 100 Assigned Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND BBB+ Prabhat Dairy Ltd Long-TL: IND A 900 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Prabhat Dairy Ltd CC limit IND A 700 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Prabhat Nutritious & Frozen TL IND BBB+ 500 Withdrawn Food Industries Prabhat Nutritious & Frozen CC loan IND BBB+ 100 Withdrawn Food Industries Solapur Tollways Pvt Ltd LT senior project IND BBB- 5884.2 Assigned Bk loan Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded Ltd from IND BBB+ Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Long-TL IND A 1500 Upgraded Ltd from IND BBB+ Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt CC limit IND A / IND A950 Upgraded Ltd from IND BBB+ /IND A2+ Sutlej Textiles And TL IND AA- 8472.3 Assigned Industries Ltd Sutlej Textiles And FB WC limits IND AA- 5000 Assigned Industries Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)