Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 21, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Batliboi Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 541.5 Affirmed
Svg Granites Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 32.5 Upgraded
from IND D
Tribeni Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 650 Affirmed
(increased from INR600m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arpit Projects Ltd TL a LT IND BB 1490 Assigned
Awadh Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limit a LT IND BB- 102.2 Assigned
Batliboi Ltd TL IND B+ 6.11 Affirmed
(reduced from INR22.37m)
Batliboi Ltd FB limits IND B+ 186 Affirmed
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Bk loans IND B+ 67.9 Affirmed
Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni
Ltd
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede FB limits IND B+ 100 Affirmed
Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni
Ltd
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Proposed FB limits IND B+ 100 Assigned
Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni
Ltd
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 73 Assigned
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 86 Assigned
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 5 Assigned
Idfc Bank Ltd senior IND AAA 1000 Assigned
infrastructure bonds
Kashipur Sitarganj Highways senior LT rupee IND BBB- 4220 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd loans
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 621.6 Assigned
Xxxiii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 19.9 Assigned
Xxxiii
Mfl Securitisation Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.2 Assigned
Xxxiii (LF):
Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 45.5 Assigned
Xxxiii facility
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Long-TL IND D 17.4 Affirmed
(reduced from INR27.0m)
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd FB WC limits IND D 64 Affirmed
(increased from INR60.0m)
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 6 Affirmed
Sumit Pragati Shelters Llp long-TL a LT IND BB+ 275 Assigned
Svg Granites Ltd FB WC limits IND B 110 Upgraded
from IND D
Svg Granites Ltd Long-TL IND D 3.8 Withdrawn
Tribeni Constructions Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 60 Affirmed
Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 200 Affirmed
(increased from INR170m)
Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB limits* IND BBB- 50 Affirmed
*can be used as either fund based or non-fund-based
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
