Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Batliboi Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 541.5 Affirmed Svg Granites Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 32.5 Upgraded from IND D Tribeni Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 650 Affirmed (increased from INR600m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arpit Projects Ltd TL a LT IND BB 1490 Assigned Awadh Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limit a LT IND BB- 102.2 Assigned Batliboi Ltd TL IND B+ 6.11 Affirmed (reduced from INR22.37m) Batliboi Ltd FB limits IND B+ 186 Affirmed Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Bk loans IND B+ 67.9 Affirmed Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br. Sheshrao Wankhede FB limits IND B+ 100 Affirmed Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Proposed FB limits IND B+ 100 Assigned Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 73 Assigned Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 86 Assigned Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 5 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd senior IND AAA 1000 Assigned infrastructure bonds Kashipur Sitarganj Highways senior LT rupee IND BBB- 4220 Affirmed Pvt Ltd loans Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 621.6 Assigned Xxxiii Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 19.9 Assigned Xxxiii Mfl Securitisation Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.2 Assigned Xxxiii (LF): Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 45.5 Assigned Xxxiii facility Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Long-TL IND D 17.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR27.0m) Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd FB WC limits IND D 64 Affirmed (increased from INR60.0m) Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 6 Affirmed Sumit Pragati Shelters Llp long-TL a LT IND BB+ 275 Assigned Svg Granites Ltd FB WC limits IND B 110 Upgraded from IND D Svg Granites Ltd Long-TL IND D 3.8 Withdrawn Tribeni Constructions Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 200 Affirmed (increased from INR170m) Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB limits* IND BBB- 50 Affirmed *can be used as either fund based or non-fund-based