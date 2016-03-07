Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Industrial Marketing Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 108 Suspended Asset Reconstruction Company ST Debt IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed India Ltd Chetan Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 250 Suspended Liberty Marketing Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended Liberty Marketing Company NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 Suspended Ratan Seeds Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Suspended Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned Sattva Cfs & Logistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 20 Provisional Sattva Cfs & Logistics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 115 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech & Conware Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND A3 50 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech & Conware Pvt LtdNFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Assigned Shree Ganesh Feed Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 177 Suspended Vaswani Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 320 Assigned Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 250 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Industrial Marketing LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Alliance Industrial Marketing Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 108 Suspended Asset Reconstruction Company Bk Loan IND A+ 7500 Affirmed India Ltd B.R. Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned B.R. Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 60 Assigned B.R. Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 24.4 Assigned Chetan Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Chetan Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 250 Suspended Chetan Industries Ltd TL IND BB 28 Suspended Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 335 Provisional Klt Automotive & Tubular LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Products Ltd Klt Automotive & Tubular Debentures IND WD 2330 Withdrawn Products Ltd Klt Automotive & Tubular Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 1390 Withdrawn Products Ltd Klt Automotive & Tubular Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Products Ltd Klt Automotive & Tubular NFB WC Limit IND WD 1020 Withdrawn Products Ltd Liberty Marketing Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Liberty Marketing Company Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended Next Retail Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Next Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 2662.5 Withdrawn Ratan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Ratan Seeds Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Suspended Renewsys India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 124.5 Assigned Renewsys India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 5.5 Assigned Sattva Cfs & Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Sattva Cfs & Logistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 20 Provisional Sattva Cfs & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 16.8 Assigned Sattva Cfs & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 48.2 Provisional Sattva Hi-Tech & Conware Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech & Conware Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech & Conware Pvt LtdTL IND BBB- 13.8 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech & Conware Pvt LtdTL IND BBB- 86.2 Provisional Shree Ganesh Feed Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Shree Ganesh Feed Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 177 Suspended Shree Ganesh Feed Industries TL IND BB 2.11 Suspended Vaswani Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Vaswani Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 400 Assigned Vaswani Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 81.6 Assigned Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Suspended Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 39.04 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 250 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL IND BB+ 113.9 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group.

$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.