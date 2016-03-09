Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 105 Suspended
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2650 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd TL IND A1+ 3700 Assigned
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 322.5 Suspended
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Suspended
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 39340 Affirmed
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 25600 Affirmed
Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned
Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 10 Provisional
Canon Engineering Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned
Canon Engineering Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Provisional
Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 240 Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 260 Suspended
IND A2+
M.T. Patil Builders And NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned
Constructors Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Company CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Company ST Debt IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sanco Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 180 Assigned
Sanco Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 154 Assigned
Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 90 Suspended
Shakti India Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended
The Phoenix Mills Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed
The Phoenix Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1500 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Suspended
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Debenture IND AA+ 4587.8 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA+ 2650 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3940 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3560 Provisional
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd TL IND AA+ 6165 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd TL IND AA+ 397.2 Provisional
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Upgraded from
IND AA
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA+ 39340 Upgraded from
IND AA
Biopac India Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Biopac India Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 56 Withdrawn
Biopac India Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 56 Withdrawn
Biopac India Corporation Ltd TL IND WD 24 Withdrawn
Canon Engineering Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 20 Assigned
Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 10 Provisional
Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 72.5 Withdrawn
Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 72.5 Withdrawn
Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn
Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 39.4 Withdrawn
Ghodawat Realty Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Ghodawat Realty Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 1018.8 Assigned
Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned
Hycons Infrastructures India LtdLT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Hycons Infrastructures India LtdFund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Hycons Infrastructures India LtdFund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Hycons Infrastructures India LtdNFB WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn
Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 900 Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 900 Suspended
IND BBB+
M.T. Patil Builders And LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Constructors Pvt Ltd
M.T. Patil Builders And Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 45 Assigned
Constructors Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Capital LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Capital ST Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Capital Debentures IND WD 1470 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Capital Debentures IND WD 5000 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Capital Debentures IND WD 5000 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from
Research Center Ltd IND BB-
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Upgraded from
Research Center Ltd IND BB-
Peerless Hospitex Hospital And TL IND BBB- 27.12 Upgraded from
Research Center Ltd IND BB-
S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 1920 Withdrawn
S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 1430 Withdrawn
S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd TL IND WD 402.7 Withdrawn
Sanco Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Sanco Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 180 Assigned
Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Suspended
Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 340 Suspended
Shakti India LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Shakti India Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended
Shakti India TL IND B+ 8.54 Suspended
Shri Agrawal Technical & Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 149 Affirmed
Education Society
Shri Agrawal Technical & TL IND BB- 92.8 Affirmed
Education Society
Shri Agrawal Technical & TL IND BB- 56.42 Affirmed
Education Society
South East Asian Education TrustBk Loan IND D 131.61 Downgraded
from IND BB-
South East Asian Education TrustFund Based WC Limit IND D 48.5 Downgraded
from IND BB-
The Phoenix Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
The Phoenix Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1500 Affirmed
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 5432.4 Affirmed
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 750 Affirmed
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 1000 Provisional
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
