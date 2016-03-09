Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 105 Suspended Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2650 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd TL IND A1+ 3700 Assigned Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 322.5 Suspended Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Suspended Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 39340 Affirmed Aurobindo Pharma Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 25600 Affirmed Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 10 Provisional Canon Engineering Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned Canon Engineering Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Provisional Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 240 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 260 Suspended IND A2+ M.T. Patil Builders And NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Company CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Company ST Debt IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sanco Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 180 Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 154 Assigned Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 90 Suspended Shakti India Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended The Phoenix Mills Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed The Phoenix Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1500 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Suspended Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Debenture IND AA+ 4587.8 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA+ 2650 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3940 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3560 Provisional Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd TL IND AA+ 6165 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd TL IND AA+ 397.2 Provisional Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended Aurobindo Pharma Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Upgraded from IND AA Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA+ 39340 Upgraded from IND AA Biopac India Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Biopac India Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 56 Withdrawn Biopac India Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 56 Withdrawn Biopac India Corporation Ltd TL IND WD 24 Withdrawn Canon Engineering Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 20 Assigned Canon Engineering Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 10 Provisional Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 72.5 Withdrawn Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 72.5 Withdrawn Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn Drd Trucks India Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 39.4 Withdrawn Ghodawat Realty Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Ghodawat Realty Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 1018.8 Assigned Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned Hycons Infrastructures India LtdLT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Hycons Infrastructures India LtdFund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Hycons Infrastructures India LtdFund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Hycons Infrastructures India LtdNFB WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Kushal Chand Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 900 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 900 Suspended IND BBB+ M.T. Patil Builders And LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd M.T. Patil Builders And Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 45 Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Capital LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Capital ST Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Capital Debentures IND WD 1470 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Capital Debentures IND WD 5000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Capital Debentures IND WD 5000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Peerless Hospitex Hospital And LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from Research Center Ltd IND BB- Peerless Hospitex Hospital And Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Upgraded from Research Center Ltd IND BB- Peerless Hospitex Hospital And TL IND BBB- 27.12 Upgraded from Research Center Ltd IND BB- S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 1920 Withdrawn S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 1430 Withdrawn S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd TL IND WD 402.7 Withdrawn Sanco Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 180 Assigned Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Suspended Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 340 Suspended Shakti India LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Shakti India Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended Shakti India TL IND B+ 8.54 Suspended Shri Agrawal Technical & Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 149 Affirmed Education Society Shri Agrawal Technical & TL IND BB- 92.8 Affirmed Education Society Shri Agrawal Technical & TL IND BB- 56.42 Affirmed Education Society South East Asian Education TrustBk Loan IND D 131.61 Downgraded from IND BB- South East Asian Education TrustFund Based WC Limit IND D 48.5 Downgraded from IND BB- The Phoenix Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed The Phoenix Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1500 Affirmed The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 5432.4 Affirmed The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 750 Affirmed The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 1000 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)