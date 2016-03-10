Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Buildcon Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 280 Assigned
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+(SO) 210 Assigned
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 650 Affirmed
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 150 Affirmed
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 50 Provisional
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1000 Suspended
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 49 Suspended
Smartha Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A4 150 Affirmed
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 2132.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 52.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2010 Assigned
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 19400 Assigned
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 7590 Provisional
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Buildcon FB Fac IND BBB 50 Assigned
Arm Infra Projects LT Issuer Rating IND B- 250 Suspended
Blp Vayu (Project 1) Senior Bk loan IND BBB+ 3110 Provisional
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+(SO) 210 Assigned
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 140 Assigned
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 417.9 Assigned
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from
IND BBB
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 50 Provisional
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 650 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Harman Cottex LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Harman Cottex Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 140 Assigned
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1000 Suspended
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 182.3 Suspended
Kurinji Spinning Mills Long-TL IND BB- 145.9 Suspended
Kurinji Spinning Mills FB limits IND BB- 130 Suspended
L.Madanlal (Aluminium) LT Issuer Rating IND BB-/ A4+ 60 Assigned
Ramdev Cotton Industries Long-TL IND B+ 7.5 Assigned
Ramdev Cotton Industries FB Fac IND B+/ A4 73.5 Assigned
Rupesh Kumar & Sons FB WC IND B+ 125 Assigned
Silver Enterprise LT Issuer Rating IND BB 250 Assigned
Smartha Enterprises FB limits IND B+/ A4 15 Assigned
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Ltd
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 2132.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt TL IND BB+ 460.4 Suspended
Ltd
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 2010 Assigned
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 19400 Assigned
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 7590 Provisional
Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA+ 1000 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)