Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 280 Assigned Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+(SO) 210 Assigned Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 650 Affirmed Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 150 Affirmed Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 50 Provisional J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1000 Suspended J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 49 Suspended Smartha Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A4 150 Affirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 2132.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 52.5 Suspended Ltd Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 2010 Assigned Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 19400 Assigned Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 7590 Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon FB Fac IND BBB 50 Assigned Arm Infra Projects LT Issuer Rating IND B- 250 Suspended Blp Vayu (Project 1) Senior Bk loan IND BBB+ 3110 Provisional Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+(SO) 210 Assigned Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 140 Assigned Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 417.9 Assigned Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 50 Provisional Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 650 Upgraded from IND BBB Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 100 Withdrawn Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 100 Withdrawn Harman Cottex LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Harman Cottex Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 140 Assigned J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1000 Suspended J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 182.3 Suspended Kurinji Spinning Mills Long-TL IND BB- 145.9 Suspended Kurinji Spinning Mills FB limits IND BB- 130 Suspended L.Madanlal (Aluminium) LT Issuer Rating IND BB-/ A4+ 60 Assigned Ramdev Cotton Industries Long-TL IND B+ 7.5 Assigned Ramdev Cotton Industries FB Fac IND B+/ A4 73.5 Assigned Rupesh Kumar & Sons FB WC IND B+ 125 Assigned Silver Enterprise LT Issuer Rating IND BB 250 Assigned Smartha Enterprises FB limits IND B+/ A4 15 Assigned Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Ltd Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 2132.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt TL IND BB+ 460.4 Suspended Ltd Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 2010 Assigned Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 19400 Assigned Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 7590 Provisional Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA+ 1000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 