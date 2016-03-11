Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.S. Builders Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 135.2 Suspended Enkebee Infra Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Iqbal Construction Company Non-FB limit IND A4+ 55 Assigned Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1003.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold Non-FB WC limit IND A4 2 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Satnam Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Assigned Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.S. Builders FB limits IND B+/IND A4 40 Assigned East India Technologies Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 100 Suspended East India Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 60 Suspended Enkebee Infra FB WC limits IND BB- 10 Assigned Frontier Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 345.05 Affirmed Iqbal Construction Company FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 20 Assigned Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Long-TL IND BB+ 181 Assigned Pvt Ltd Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 425 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd Bk TL IND A- 114780 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd BG facility IND A- 3600 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd Derivative facility IND A- 6200 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers FB limits LT/ST IND B/IND A4 130 Upgraded from IND B+ / Affirmed (increased from INR80m) M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers FB limits IND B+ / 56.6 Upgraded from IND A4 IND B+ / IND A4 M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers TL limits IND B / 13.4 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR15m) Makson Nutrition Food (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 7.5 Assigned Ltd Makson Nutrition Food (I) Pvt TL IND BB- 421.59 Assigned Ltd Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 190 Suspended IND A4 Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / 60 Suspended IND A4 Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND D 159.3 Assigned Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D 522.4 Assigned Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 85.4 Assigned Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold FB WC limits IND B+ 87.5 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold TL limit IND B+ 50.5 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 40 Assigned Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 101.3 Assigned Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.44 Assigned Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.5 Assigned Satnam Industries FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Satnam Industries TL IND B+ 4.1 Assigned Satnam Industries TL IND B+ 15.5 Assigned Shree Krishna Educational & TL IND B+ 66 Assigned Charitable Society'S Shree Krishna Educational & WC facility IND B+ 10 Assigned Charitable Society'S Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / 100 Assigned IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)