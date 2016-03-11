Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.S. Builders Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 135.2 Suspended
Enkebee Infra Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Iqbal Construction Company Non-FB limit IND A4+ 55 Assigned
Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1003.1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold Non-FB WC limit IND A4 2 Assigned
Storage Pvt Ltd
Satnam Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Assigned
Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.S. Builders FB limits IND B+/IND A4 40 Assigned
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 100 Suspended
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 60 Suspended
Enkebee Infra FB WC limits IND BB- 10 Assigned
Frontier Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 345.05 Affirmed
Iqbal Construction Company FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Long-TL IND BB+ 181 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 425 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd Bk TL IND A- 114780 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd BG facility IND A- 3600 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd Derivative facility IND A- 6200 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned
M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers FB limits LT/ST IND B/IND A4 130 Upgraded from
IND B+ /
Affirmed
(increased from INR80m)
M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers FB limits IND B+ / 56.6 Upgraded from
IND A4 IND B+ / IND A4
M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers TL limits IND B / 13.4 Upgraded from
IND B+
(reduced from INR15m)
Makson Nutrition Food (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 7.5 Assigned
Ltd
Makson Nutrition Food (I) Pvt TL IND BB- 421.59 Assigned
Ltd
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 190 Suspended
IND A4
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / 60 Suspended
IND A4
Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND D 159.3 Assigned
Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D 522.4 Assigned
Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 85.4 Assigned
Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold FB WC limits IND B+ 87.5 Assigned
Storage Pvt Ltd
Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold TL limit IND B+ 50.5 Assigned
Storage Pvt Ltd
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 40 Assigned
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 101.3 Assigned
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.44 Assigned
Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.5 Assigned
Satnam Industries FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned
Satnam Industries TL IND B+ 4.1 Assigned
Satnam Industries TL IND B+ 15.5 Assigned
Shree Krishna Educational & TL IND B+ 66 Assigned
Charitable Society'S
Shree Krishna Educational & WC facility IND B+ 10 Assigned
Charitable Society'S
Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / 100 Assigned
IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)