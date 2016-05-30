May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 27 & 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 120 Withdrawn Arunoday Construction Company Non-FB WC limits: IND A4+ 150 Assigned Bhopal Tractors Non-FB limit IND A3 40 Assigned Bir Steels Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Affirmed Bvl Granites Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Withdrawn Ems Electronics Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 24 Withdrawn Eveready Industries CP programme* IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed *carved out of the fund-based working capital banking lines General Rubbers Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Mahalakshmi Profiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Withdrawn Rolta India Ltd Stand-by LOC IND A3 8293 Downgraded from IND A1 Rolta India Ltd NFB WC Limits IND A3 3000 Downgraded from IND A1 Shankara Infrastructure Non-FB WC limits IND A2 50 Affirmed Suprajit Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 15 Affirmed Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt NFB WC limits IND A2+ 230 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Fund Based WC limits IND BB+ 270 Withdrawn All Services Global TL IND BB+ 64.7 Withdrawn Amarprakash Developers Long-TL IND BBB- 2321.7 Outlook Stable Amarprakash Developers Long-TL IND BBB- 565 Outlook Stable Amarprakash Developers Long-TL Provisional I750 Outlook Stable BBB- Apollo Tyres NCDs IND AA+ 3250 Outlook Stable Arunoday Construction Company FB WC limits IND BB- 140 Assigned Atibir Hi-Tech Fund Based Working IND BB+ 91 Downgraded from IND BBB- Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway Senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 3960 Affirmed Bhopal Tractors FB limit IND BBB- 60 Assigned Bir Steels FB WC limits IND BB 20 Downgraded from IND BB+ Bvl Granites TL IND BB- 137.9 Withdrawn Bvl Granites FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 250 Withdrawn Centurywells Roofing FB WC limit IND BBB+ 100 Affirmed Ems Electronics Fund Based WC limits IND BB- 50 Withdrawn Enn Enn Corp TL limits IND BBB- 2037.5 Assigned Eveready Industries LT loans IND A+ 150.5 Affirmed Eveready Industries FBL IND A+/A1+ 1300 Affirmed Eveready Industries Non-FBL IND A+/A1+ 1500 Affirmed Gelcaps Industries TL IND BBB- 300 Outlook Stable General Rubbers FB WC limits IND BB+/A4+ 100 Suspended Global Green Company TL IND BBB- 30 Affirmed Global Green Company FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 895 Affirmed Global Green Company Non-FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 100 Affirmed Habib Textile FB WC limits IND B+ 96 Suspended Habib Textile TL IND B+ 8.27 Suspended Mahalakshmi Profiles FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 240 Withdrawn Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd' Phase I - Senior Bk IND BBB 10570 Rating Watch Loans Evolving Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd' Phase II - Senior Bk IND BBB 23311.7 Rating Watch Loans Evolving Neerajaksha Iron And Steel FB WC limits IND C/A4 60 Withdrawn Neerajaksha Iron And Steel TL IND D 86.45 Withdrawn Premier Exports International Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned Rolta India Ltd Fund Based WC IND BBB- 4000 Downgraded from IND A+ Rolta India Ltd external commercial IND BBB- 12539 Downgraded borrowing from IND A+ Shankara Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BBB+ 2700 Affirmed Shankara Infrastructure TL Limits IND BBB+ 18.9 Affirmed Suprajit Engineering Long-TL IND AA- 659.1 Affirmed Suprajit Engineering Long-TL IND AA- 400 Assigned Suprajit Engineering FB WC limits IND AA-/IND A1300 Affirmed Suprajit Engineering Term deposit programme IND tAA 10 Affirmed Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB+/A2+ 600 Affirmed Ltd Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & FB WC limit IND BBB+(SO) 300 Affirmed Strips Pvt Ltd Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & LT Loans IND BBB+(SO) 100 Affirmed Strips Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)