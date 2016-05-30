May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 27 & 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Services Global Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 120 Withdrawn
Arunoday Construction Company Non-FB WC limits: IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Bhopal Tractors Non-FB limit IND A3 40 Assigned
Bir Steels Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Affirmed
Bvl Granites Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Withdrawn
Ems Electronics Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 24 Withdrawn
Eveready Industries CP programme* IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
*carved out of the fund-based working capital banking lines
General Rubbers Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Mahalakshmi Profiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Withdrawn
Rolta India Ltd Stand-by LOC IND A3 8293 Downgraded
from IND A1
Rolta India Ltd NFB WC Limits IND A3 3000 Downgraded
from IND A1
Shankara Infrastructure Non-FB WC limits IND A2 50 Affirmed
Suprajit Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 15 Affirmed
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt NFB WC limits IND A2+ 230 Affirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Services Global Fund Based WC limits IND BB+ 270 Withdrawn
All Services Global TL IND BB+ 64.7 Withdrawn
Amarprakash Developers Long-TL IND BBB- 2321.7 Outlook Stable
Amarprakash Developers Long-TL IND BBB- 565 Outlook Stable
Amarprakash Developers Long-TL Provisional I750 Outlook Stable
BBB-
Apollo Tyres NCDs IND AA+ 3250 Outlook Stable
Arunoday Construction Company FB WC limits IND BB- 140 Assigned
Atibir Hi-Tech Fund Based Working IND BB+ 91 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway Senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 3960 Affirmed
Bhopal Tractors FB limit IND BBB- 60 Assigned
Bir Steels FB WC limits IND BB 20 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Bvl Granites TL IND BB- 137.9 Withdrawn
Bvl Granites FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 250 Withdrawn
Centurywells Roofing FB WC limit IND BBB+ 100 Affirmed
Ems Electronics Fund Based WC limits IND BB- 50 Withdrawn
Enn Enn Corp TL limits IND BBB- 2037.5 Assigned
Eveready Industries LT loans IND A+ 150.5 Affirmed
Eveready Industries FBL IND A+/A1+ 1300 Affirmed
Eveready Industries Non-FBL IND A+/A1+ 1500 Affirmed
Gelcaps Industries TL IND BBB- 300 Outlook Stable
General Rubbers FB WC limits IND BB+/A4+ 100 Suspended
Global Green Company TL IND BBB- 30 Affirmed
Global Green Company FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 895 Affirmed
Global Green Company Non-FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 100 Affirmed
Habib Textile FB WC limits IND B+ 96 Suspended
Habib Textile TL IND B+ 8.27 Suspended
Mahalakshmi Profiles FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 240 Withdrawn
Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd' Phase I - Senior Bk IND BBB 10570 Rating Watch
Loans Evolving
Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd' Phase II - Senior Bk IND BBB 23311.7 Rating Watch
Loans Evolving
Neerajaksha Iron And Steel FB WC limits IND C/A4 60 Withdrawn
Neerajaksha Iron And Steel TL IND D 86.45 Withdrawn
Premier Exports International Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned
Rolta India Ltd Fund Based WC IND BBB- 4000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Rolta India Ltd external commercial IND BBB- 12539 Downgraded
borrowing from IND A+
Shankara Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BBB+ 2700 Affirmed
Shankara Infrastructure TL Limits IND BBB+ 18.9 Affirmed
Suprajit Engineering Long-TL IND AA- 659.1 Affirmed
Suprajit Engineering Long-TL IND AA- 400 Assigned
Suprajit Engineering FB WC limits IND AA-/IND A1300 Affirmed
Suprajit Engineering Term deposit programme IND tAA 10 Affirmed
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB+/A2+ 600 Affirmed
Ltd
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & FB WC limit IND BBB+(SO) 300 Affirmed
Strips Pvt Ltd
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & LT Loans IND BBB+(SO) 100 Affirmed
Strips Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
