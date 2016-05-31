May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Corporation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 220 Affirmed Bay Forge Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 689 Withdrawn (suspended) Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility* IND A3+ 1000 Affirmed * Includes buyers credit of INR647m Kripa Telecom Non-FB Fac IND A4 60 Assigned Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 1 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) R L Construction Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 65 Assigned Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 17.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Adhunik Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 550 Affirmed Bay Forge Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) Bay Forge Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 1141 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 7695 Affirmed (reduced from INR10,225m) Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB 850 Affirmed (increased from INR50m) Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 3575 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND A 6400 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND A 6400 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA (SO) 44000 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA (SO) 26000 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed bond programme Provisional 8000 Withdrawn IND A J.P Infra (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned J.P Infra (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 1050 Assigned Kripa Telecom LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Kripa Telecom FB Fac IND B+/ 30 Assigned IND A4 M/S Greenhouse Agro Products LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned M/S Greenhouse Agro Products Long-TL IND B+ 130 Assigned Mulpuri Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) Mulpuri Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 440 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Nagpur Seoni Express Way Ltd Senior, secured, IND AAA (SO) 1950 Assigned redeemable NCDs Parkash Pulses LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Parkash Pulses FB limits IND B 150 Affirmed (increased from INR97.5m) Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt TL IND B 10.5 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt FB WC limits IND B 18 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Pmr Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn (suspended) Pmr Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 50 Withdrawn (suspended) Pulukuri Siva Prasad LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) Pulukuri Siva Prasad TL IND B+ 9.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Pulukuri Siva Prasad FB WC limits IND B+ 20 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) R L Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned R L Construction FB WC limits IND BB 60 Assigned Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Mills Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) FB WC limits IND BB 77.5 Assigned Mills Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) Long-TL IND BB 70.2 Assigned Mills Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 33 Assigned Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd TL 1 IND BB 94.7 Assigned Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd TL 2 IND BB 12.5 Assigned Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd TL 3 IND BB 47.5 Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 575 Affirmed (reduced from INR613.7m) Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1110 Affirmed (increased from INR1,010m) IND A3+ Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 525 Affirmed IND A3+ Vishal Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Vishal Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 300 Affirmed (increased from INR295m) IND A3 Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- / 900 Affirmed IND A3 Welcast Products Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Welcast Products Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 170 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)