May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 30, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Corporation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 220 Affirmed
Bay Forge Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 689 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility* IND A3+ 1000 Affirmed
* Includes buyers credit of INR647m
Kripa Telecom Non-FB Fac IND A4 60 Assigned
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 1 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
R L Construction Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 65 Assigned
Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 17.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Adhunik Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 550 Affirmed
Bay Forge Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
(suspended)
Bay Forge Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 1141 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A4 (suspended)
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 7695 Affirmed
(reduced from INR10,225m)
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB 850 Affirmed
(increased from INR50m)
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 3575 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND A 6400 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND A 6400 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA (SO) 44000 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA (SO) 26000 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed bond programme Provisional 8000 Withdrawn
IND A
J.P Infra (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
J.P Infra (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 1050 Assigned
Kripa Telecom LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Kripa Telecom FB Fac IND B+/ 30 Assigned
IND A4
M/S Greenhouse Agro Products LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
M/S Greenhouse Agro Products Long-TL IND B+ 130 Assigned
Mulpuri Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mulpuri Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 440 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A4+ (suspended)
Nagpur Seoni Express Way Ltd Senior, secured, IND AAA (SO) 1950 Assigned
redeemable NCDs
Parkash Pulses LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Parkash Pulses FB limits IND B 150 Affirmed
(increased from INR97.5m)
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt TL IND B 10.5 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Pvt FB WC limits IND B 18 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)/
IND A4 (suspended)
Pmr Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pmr Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 50 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pulukuri Siva Prasad LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pulukuri Siva Prasad TL IND B+ 9.2 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pulukuri Siva Prasad FB WC limits IND B+ 20 Withdrawn
(suspended)/ IND
A4 (suspended)
R L Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
R L Construction FB WC limits IND BB 60 Assigned
Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Mills
Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) FB WC limits IND BB 77.5 Assigned
Mills
Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) Long-TL IND BB 70.2 Assigned
Mills
Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 33 Assigned
Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd TL 1 IND BB 94.7 Assigned
Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd TL 2 IND BB 12.5 Assigned
Shree Krishan Co. Mfrs Pvt Ltd TL 3 IND BB 47.5 Assigned
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 575 Affirmed
(reduced from INR613.7m)
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1110 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,010m) IND A3+
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 525 Affirmed
IND A3+
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 300 Affirmed
(increased from INR295m) IND A3
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- / 900 Affirmed
IND A3
Welcast Products Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Welcast Products Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 170 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)