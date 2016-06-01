Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 31, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Next Radio Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 136 Assigned
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 60 Withdrawn
(suspended)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gayatri Power Ltd Senior rupee TL IND BBB 70019.6 Affirmed
Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) IND BBB 14000 Assigned
HDFC DA June 10 - III Second loss credit IND AA- (SO) 46.6 Upgraded from
facility IND A(SO)
HDFC DA June 10 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 325 Affirmed
HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 1885.7 Affirmed
Residential Mortgages - March 09
Next Radio Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Next Radio Ltd long-TL Fac IND BBB- 760 Assigned
Next Radio Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / 100 Assigned
IND A3
Small Business Trust 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA (SO) 383.6 Affirmed
Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 521.8 Affirmed
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 20 Withdrawn
(suspended)/IND
A4+ (suspended)
TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 41.1 Withdrawn
(suspended)
TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 32.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)/IND
A3 (suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
