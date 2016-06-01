Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Next Radio Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 136 Assigned TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Withdrawn (suspended) TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 60 Withdrawn (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gayatri Power Ltd Senior rupee TL IND BBB 70019.6 Affirmed Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) IND BBB 14000 Assigned HDFC DA June 10 - III Second loss credit IND AA- (SO) 46.6 Upgraded from facility IND A(SO) HDFC DA June 10 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 325 Affirmed HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 1885.7 Affirmed Residential Mortgages - March 09 Next Radio Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Next Radio Ltd long-TL Fac IND BBB- 760 Assigned Next Radio Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / 100 Assigned IND A3 Small Business Trust 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA (SO) 383.6 Affirmed Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 521.8 Affirmed TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 20 Withdrawn (suspended)/IND A4+ (suspended) TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn (suspended) TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 41.1 Withdrawn (suspended) TRP Sealing Systems (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 32.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/IND A3 (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)