Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Gayathri Trading Company Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Ltd
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 9.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower Tier-2 IND AA+ 6000 Assigned
Subordinated debt
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 95000 Assigned
(increased from INR55bn)
Al Gayathri Trading Company Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 55 Assigned
Ltd
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 43 Assigned
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 145.49 Assigned
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 550 Assigned
Icici Bank Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 166.5 Affirmed
certificates
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 228.7 Assigned
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Bk limits IND BBB / 3060 Assigned
IND A3+
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 440 Assigned
IND A3+
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND BBB / 220 Assigned
IND A3+
Nakshtra FB WC limits IND B- / 70 Assigned
IND A4+
Nakshtra FB WC limits IND B- / 20 Assigned
IND A4+
Platinum Trust February 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 220.7 Assigned
facility
Platinum Trust February 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 5518.4 Assigned
Rolta India Ltd Stand-by LOC IND D 8293 Downgraded
from IND A3
Rolta India Ltd FB WC IND D 4000 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Rolta India Ltd Non-FB WC IND D 3000 Downgraded
from IND A3
Rolta India Ltd External commercial IND D 12539 Downgraded
borrowings from IND BBB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
