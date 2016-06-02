Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Gayathri Trading Company Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Ltd Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 9.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower Tier-2 IND AA+ 6000 Assigned Subordinated debt Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 95000 Assigned (increased from INR55bn) Al Gayathri Trading Company Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 55 Assigned Ltd Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 43 Assigned Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 145.49 Assigned Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 550 Assigned Icici Bank Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 166.5 Affirmed certificates Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 228.7 Assigned Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Bk limits IND BBB / 3060 Assigned IND A3+ Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 440 Assigned IND A3+ Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND BBB / 220 Assigned IND A3+ Nakshtra FB WC limits IND B- / 70 Assigned IND A4+ Nakshtra FB WC limits IND B- / 20 Assigned IND A4+ Platinum Trust February 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 220.7 Assigned facility Platinum Trust February 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 5518.4 Assigned Rolta India Ltd Stand-by LOC IND D 8293 Downgraded from IND A3 Rolta India Ltd FB WC IND D 4000 Downgraded from IND BBB- Rolta India Ltd Non-FB WC IND D 3000 Downgraded from IND A3 Rolta India Ltd External commercial IND D 12539 Downgraded borrowings from IND BBB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)