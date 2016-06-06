Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardisons Associates Non-FB Fac IND A4(suspen15 Migrated from IND A4 Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND 70 Migrated from A4+(suspended) IND A4+ Calderys India Refractories Ltd FB limits (reduced IND A1+ 150 Affirmed from INR200m): Calderys India Refractories Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 650 Affirmed (increased from INR500m) Gawar Construction Ltd WC limits IND A1 500 Assigned Pioneer Power Ltd NFB LOC facility IND A3+ 160 Assigned Pioneer Power Ltd Non-FB LOC facility IND A3+ 40 Provisional IND A3+ Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 525 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from IND B+ Agarwal Automobiles FB limits IND 50 Migrated from B+(suspended) / IND B+/ IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Agarwal Automobiles Proposed FB limits Provisional I40 Migrated from B+(suspended) / Provisional Provisional IND A4 IND B+ and (Suspended) Short-term Provisional IND A4 Ardisons Associates LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from IND B+ Ardisons Associates TL IND B+(suspen5.95 Migrated from IND B+ Ardisons Associates FB WC limit IND 40 Migrated from B+(suspended) / IND B+ and IND IND A4(suspended) A4 Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from IND BB Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd TL IND BB(suspen30 Migrated from IND BB Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 150 Migrated IND BB(suspended) / BB / IND A4+ IND A4+(suspended) Calderys India Refractories Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Calderys India Refractories Ltd CC facility (fully IND AA/IND A1200 Affirmed interchangeable with WC demand loan): Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Downgraded from IND BB- Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B/Negativ96 Downgraded /IND A4 from IND BB-/IND A4+ Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 15 Downgraded B/Negative/IND A4 from IND BB-/IND A4+ Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd FB facility IND 100 Migrated from B-(suspended) / IND B-/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Dspi Milk Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended Dspi Milk Foods Ltd FB limits IND 100 Migrated from B-(suspended) / IND B-/IND A4. IND A4(suspended) Haq Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Haq Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 200 Assigned Icl Hi Tech Educational Society TL IND D 125 Suspended Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 83 Assigned Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 67 Assigned Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) LT Bk loans IND 5850 Migrated from BB(suspended) IND BB Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Ltd Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Bk loans IND 13400 Migrated from Ltd D BB(suspended) IND BB/Negative. Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND BB(suspen760 Migrated from IND BB Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BBB-(suspended) IND BBB- Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd long-TL IND 303 Migrated from BBB-(suspended) IND BBB- Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 1735 Migrated from BBB-(suspended) IND BBB- / IND / IND A3(suspended) A3 Monad Edukasional Society TL IND BB 170 Suspended Monad Edukasional Society FB WC facility IND BB 110 Suspended Pioneer Power Ltd FB WC facility Provisional I200 Assigned BBB Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 673.3 Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND A1110 Assigned Tapasya Shiksha Samitis TL Provisional I60 Assigned BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)