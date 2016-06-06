Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ardisons Associates Non-FB Fac IND A4(suspen15 Migrated from
IND A4
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND 70 Migrated from
A4+(suspended) IND A4+
Calderys India Refractories Ltd FB limits (reduced IND A1+ 150 Affirmed
from INR200m):
Calderys India Refractories Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 650 Affirmed
(increased from
INR500m)
Gawar Construction Ltd WC limits IND A1 500 Assigned
Pioneer Power Ltd NFB LOC facility IND A3+ 160 Assigned
Pioneer Power Ltd Non-FB LOC facility IND A3+ 40 Provisional
IND A3+
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 525 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from
IND B+
Agarwal Automobiles FB limits IND 50 Migrated from
B+(suspended) / IND B+/ IND A4
IND A4(suspended)
Agarwal Automobiles Proposed FB limits Provisional I40 Migrated from
B+(suspended) / Provisional
Provisional IND A4 IND B+ and
(Suspended) Short-term
Provisional
IND A4
Ardisons Associates LT Issuer Rating IND B+(suspended) Migrated from
IND B+
Ardisons Associates TL IND B+(suspen5.95 Migrated from
IND B+
Ardisons Associates FB WC limit IND 40 Migrated from
B+(suspended) / IND B+ and IND
IND A4(suspended) A4
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from
IND BB
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd TL IND BB(suspen30 Migrated from
IND BB
Bhushan Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 150 Migrated IND
BB(suspended) / BB / IND A4+
IND A4+(suspended)
Calderys India Refractories Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Calderys India Refractories Ltd CC facility (fully IND AA/IND A1200 Affirmed
interchangeable with
WC demand loan):
Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Downgraded
from IND BB-
Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B/Negativ96 Downgraded
/IND A4 from IND
BB-/IND A4+
Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 15 Downgraded
B/Negative/IND A4 from IND
BB-/IND A4+
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd FB facility IND 100 Migrated from
B-(suspended) / IND B-/IND A4
IND A4(suspended)
Dspi Milk Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended
Dspi Milk Foods Ltd FB limits IND 100 Migrated from
B-(suspended) / IND B-/IND A4.
IND A4(suspended)
Haq Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Haq Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 200 Assigned
Icl Hi Tech Educational Society TL IND D 125 Suspended
Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 83 Assigned
Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 67 Assigned
Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) LT Bk loans IND 5850 Migrated from
BB(suspended) IND BB
Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Ltd
Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Bk loans IND 13400 Migrated from
Ltd D BB(suspended) IND
BB/Negative.
Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND BB(suspen760 Migrated from
IND BB
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
BBB-(suspended) IND BBB-
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd long-TL IND 303 Migrated from
BBB-(suspended) IND BBB-
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 1735 Migrated from
BBB-(suspended) IND BBB- / IND
/ IND A3(suspended) A3
Monad Edukasional Society TL IND BB 170 Suspended
Monad Edukasional Society FB WC facility IND BB 110 Suspended
Pioneer Power Ltd FB WC facility Provisional I200 Assigned
BBB
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 673.3 Assigned
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND A1110 Assigned
Tapasya Shiksha Samitis TL Provisional I60 Assigned
BB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)