Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D2 International Non-FB limits IND A3+ 75 Assigned Emgee Cables And Communications Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Suspended Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks CPs* IND A1 3100 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR3.5bn) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D2 International FB limits IND BBB 132 Assigned D2 International TL IND BBB 50.4 Assigned Deeksha Housing Pvt Ltd TL IND D 78.7 Suspended Dhanraj Diamonds FB limits IND B+ 110 Suspended Dhanraj Diamonds FB limits IND B+ 20 Suspended Emgee Cables And Communications TL IND BB+ 0.6 Suspended Ltd Emgee Cables And Communications FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB+ / 137 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Il&Fs Transportation Networks long-TL IND A 5500 Affirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs IND A 9250 Affirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs IND A 5750 Affirmed Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1759.4 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 17.6 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 65.1 Assigned facility K.B. Gems FB Fac IND BB / 220 Assigned IND A4+ Kims Hospital Enterprises Pvt TL IND BBB- 200 Assigned Ltd Kims Hospital Enterprises Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 50 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Mifl Securitisation Trust Xii Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 335.95 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xii Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 12.18 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xii liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 5.2 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xii second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 29.59 Assigned facility Shiv Shakti Wahan Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 120 Assigned Vishal Diamonds FB Fac LT/ST IND B+ / 300 Assigned IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)