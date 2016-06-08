Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd
Adani Transmission Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 15000 Assigned
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 120 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac Provisional I70 Assigned
A3
Omax Autos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 250 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Perfect Filaments Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 162.4 Migrated from
IND A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Long-TL IND D(suspended) 6807.5 Migrated from
IND D
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from
IND D
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd FB limits IND D(suspended) 702 Migrated from
IND D
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Non-FB limits IND D(suspended) 1178.1 Migrated from
IND D
Adani Ports And Special LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd
Adani Ports And Special NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd
Adani Transmission Ltd TL IND AA+ 20500 Assigned
Adani Transmission Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 25800 Assigned
Adani Transmission Ltd LT debt (reduced from Provisional I23700 Assigned
INR36.2bn): AA+
Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 275 Affirmed
Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Arya Ship Charterers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Caesar Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 212.6 Assigned
Caesar Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs: IND BB-(SO) 16.9 Assigned
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL (increased from IND BB 60.79 Affirmed
INR40.3m)
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac (increased IND BB/IND A4+ 75 Affirmed
from INR40m)
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 40 Withdrawn
IND BB
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB Fac: Provisional 70 Withdrawn
IND BB/Provisional
IND A4+
Kohenoor Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Kohenoor Industries FB WC limit IND BB+ 110 Assigned
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BBB- 164.9 Upgraded from
INR217.6m) IND BB+
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from
IND BB+
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac (reduced from IND BBB- /IND260 Upgraded from
INR330m) IND BB+ / IND
A4+
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac Provisional 70 Assigned
IND BBB-/Provisional
IND A3
Mytrah Vayu (Krishna) Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB 5663.4 Withdrawn
Mytrah Vayu (Manjira) Pvt Ltd TL (for phase I) IND BBB 2490 Withdrawn
Mytrah Vayu (Manjira) Pvt Ltd TL (for phase II) IND BBB 2430 Withdrawn
Omax Autos Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Omax Autos Ltd TL (reduced from IND A- 709 Upgraded from
INR900m) IND BBB+
Omax Autos Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND A1390 Upgraded from
IND
BBB+/IND A2+
Perfect Filaments Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
BBB(suspended) IND BBB
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL limits IND 641.7 Migrated from
BBB(suspended) IND BBB
Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits IND 600 Migrated from
BBB(suspended) IND BBB/ IND
/ IND A3+(suspended) A3+
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL Provisional I383 Migrated from
BBB(suspended) Provisional
IND BBB
Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits Provisional I80 Migrated from
BBB(suspended) Provisional
/Provisional IND A3+ IND BBB /
(suspended) Provisional
IND A3+
Quest Infosys Foundations TL IND B Affirmed
Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND B+
Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 65 Downgraded
from IND B+
Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd TL IND D 120 Downgraded
from IND B+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
