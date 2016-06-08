Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Adani Transmission Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 120 Upgraded from IND A4+ Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac Provisional I70 Assigned A3 Omax Autos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 250 Upgraded from IND A2+ Perfect Filaments Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 162.4 Migrated from IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Long-TL IND D(suspended) 6807.5 Migrated from IND D Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd FB limits IND D(suspended) 702 Migrated from IND D Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Non-FB limits IND D(suspended) 1178.1 Migrated from IND D Adani Ports And Special LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Adani Transmission Ltd TL IND AA+ 20500 Assigned Adani Transmission Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 25800 Assigned Adani Transmission Ltd LT debt (reduced from Provisional I23700 Assigned INR36.2bn): AA+ Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 275 Affirmed Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Arya Ship Charterers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Caesar Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 212.6 Assigned Caesar Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs: IND BB-(SO) 16.9 Assigned Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL (increased from IND BB 60.79 Affirmed INR40.3m) Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac (increased IND BB/IND A4+ 75 Affirmed from INR40m) Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 40 Withdrawn IND BB Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB Fac: Provisional 70 Withdrawn IND BB/Provisional IND A4+ Kohenoor Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Kohenoor Industries FB WC limit IND BB+ 110 Assigned Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BBB- 164.9 Upgraded from INR217.6m) IND BB+ Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac (reduced from IND BBB- /IND260 Upgraded from INR330m) IND BB+ / IND A4+ Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac Provisional 70 Assigned IND BBB-/Provisional IND A3 Mytrah Vayu (Krishna) Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB 5663.4 Withdrawn Mytrah Vayu (Manjira) Pvt Ltd TL (for phase I) IND BBB 2490 Withdrawn Mytrah Vayu (Manjira) Pvt Ltd TL (for phase II) IND BBB 2430 Withdrawn Omax Autos Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB+ Omax Autos Ltd TL (reduced from IND A- 709 Upgraded from INR900m) IND BBB+ Omax Autos Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND A1390 Upgraded from IND BBB+/IND A2+ Perfect Filaments Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BBB(suspended) IND BBB Perfect Filaments Ltd TL limits IND 641.7 Migrated from BBB(suspended) IND BBB Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits IND 600 Migrated from BBB(suspended) IND BBB/ IND / IND A3+(suspended) A3+ Perfect Filaments Ltd TL Provisional I383 Migrated from BBB(suspended) Provisional IND BBB Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits Provisional I80 Migrated from BBB(suspended) Provisional /Provisional IND A3+ IND BBB / (suspended) Provisional IND A3+ Quest Infosys Foundations TL IND B Affirmed Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND B+ Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 65 Downgraded from IND B+ Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd TL IND D 120 Downgraded from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.