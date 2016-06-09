Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagdish Prasad Agarwal Non-FB limits IND A4 65 Assigned Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 39 Assigned Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn (suspended) Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn (suspended) Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ (SO) 1500 Assigned Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP Provisional 1500 Assigned IND A1+ (SO) Relishah Export FB post shipment IND A4+ 450 Upgraded from demand loan/usance IND A4 foreign bill purchased /foreign bill purchased Relishah Export FB packing IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from credit/packing credit IND A4 in foreign currency Relishah Export Non-FB inland BGs IND A4+ 2 Upgraded from IND A4 *includes an INR80m standby limit under Bank of Baroda Ltd's ('IND AAA'/Stable) gold card scheme. Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd NFB WC limits IND A2+ 5000 Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 15000 Assigned Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk loans IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed (increased from INR8bn) Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chaudhary Lekhraj Educational TL IND BB- 398.31 Withdrawn And Charitable Trust (Suspended) Chaudhary Lekhraj Educational FB WC facility IND BB- 50 Withdrawn And Charitable Trust (Suspended) Chaudhary Lekhraj Educational BG IND BB- 45 withdrawn And Charitable Trust (Suspended) D.A.R. Paradise Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- D.A.R. Paradise Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 200 Upgraded from IND BB- Ganpati Education Trust TL IND BB 48.48 Withdrawn (suspended) Jagdish Prasad Agarwal LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Jagdish Prasad Agarwal FB limits IND B+/ 10 Assigned IND A4 Nawa Engineers And Consultants LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) Nawa Engineers And Consultants LT loans IND D 73.8 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) Nawa Engineers And Consultants FB WC limits IND D 250 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) Nawa Engineers And Consultants Standby line of credit IND D 30 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) Nawa Engineers And Consultants Non-FB WC limits IND D 160 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) Nhpc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA 9000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Outstanding Nhpc Ltd Long-TL programme IND AAA 20000 Outstanding Nhpc Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Outstanding Nhpc Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Outstanding Nhpc Ltd Non-convertible IND AAA 10000 Outstanding tax-free bonds Nhpc Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA 16000 Outstanding programme Nhpc Ltd Non-convertible bond IND AAA 14750 Outstanding programme Nhpc Ltd Bonds IND AAA 1710 Outstanding Nhpc Ltd Bond programme IND AAA 9000 Assigned Nhpc Ltd WC loans IND AAA/ 1550 Outstanding IND A3+ Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD issuance IND AAA/ RWE 25000 Assigned Ltd Rating Watch Evolving Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB / 197 Assigned IND A3+ Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (Suspended) Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd FB WC loan limits IND BB- 20 Withdrawn (Suspended) Plazma Technologies Pvt. Ltd FB WC loan limits IND BB- 12.5 Withdrawn (Suspended) Relishah Export LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd TL IND A- 3500 Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 2000 Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd TL IND A- 3500 Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 3000 Assigned Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND AAA 32000 Affirmed (increased from INR7bn) Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd Secured NCDs IND AAA 25000 Affirmed (increased from INR20bn) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.