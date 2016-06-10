Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B M Infrastructure Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 140 Suspended Pvt Ltd Casablanca Multiventure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 7.5 Assigned Mukand System & Networking Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A4 280 Suspended Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 20 Suspended Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 1500 Assigned Unique Foods Non-FB limit IND A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B M Infrastructure Industries FB WC limits IND BB- 147.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Casablanca Multiventure Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B-/ 150 Assigned IND A4 Daga Auto Distributors FB limits IND BB- 50 Affirmed Higher Education And Practical TL IND BB 79.91 Suspended Application Mukand System & Networking Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 32.5 Assigned Ltd Om Gram Udyog Samiti LT IND B+ 15 Suspended Om Gram Udyog Samiti WC limits IND B+ 7 Suspended Saraswati Medical &Dental TL facility IND BB+ 18.2 Assigned College Saraswati Medical &Dental TL facility IND BB+ 106.8 Assigned College Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND D 190 downgraded Institute Of Management And from IND BB Computer Application Shri Ramswaroop Memorial FB WC facility IND D 50 downgraded Institute Of Management And from IND BB Computer Application Unique Foods FB limits IND BBB- 117.5 Assigned Unique Foods TL 1 IND BBB- 34.4 Assigned Unique Foods TL 2 IND BBB- 16.7 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)