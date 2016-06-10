Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B M Infrastructure Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 140 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Casablanca Multiventure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 7.5 Assigned
Mukand System & Networking Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A4 280 Suspended
Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 20 Suspended
Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 1500 Assigned
Unique Foods Non-FB limit IND A3 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B M Infrastructure Industries FB WC limits IND BB- 147.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Casablanca Multiventure Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B-/ 150 Assigned
IND A4
Daga Auto Distributors FB limits IND BB- 50 Affirmed
Higher Education And Practical TL IND BB 79.91 Suspended
Application
Mukand System & Networking Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 32.5 Assigned
Ltd
Om Gram Udyog Samiti LT IND B+ 15 Suspended
Om Gram Udyog Samiti WC limits IND B+ 7 Suspended
Saraswati Medical &Dental TL facility IND BB+ 18.2 Assigned
College
Saraswati Medical &Dental TL facility IND BB+ 106.8 Assigned
College
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND D 190 downgraded
Institute Of Management And from IND BB
Computer Application
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial FB WC facility IND D 50 downgraded
Institute Of Management And from IND BB
Computer Application
Unique Foods FB limits IND BBB- 117.5 Assigned
Unique Foods TL 1 IND BBB- 34.4 Assigned
Unique Foods TL 2 IND BBB- 16.7 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
