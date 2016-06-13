Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The Phoenix Mills Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kayaar Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 82.458 Affirmed
(reduced from INR148.4m)
Kayaar Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 45 Affirmed
IND A3+
Narayanadri Hospitals And Long-TL IND B 104.1 Assigned
Research Institute Pvt Ltd
Narayanadri Hospitals And FB working Fac IND B / 19.5 Assigned
Research Institute Pvt Ltd IND A4
Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 33.6 withdrawn
Purple Creations Pvt Ltd FB limit IND D 50 withdrawn
Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Long-TL IND BB+ 9.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms FB WC Fac IND BB+ / 315.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A4+
Shri Jugla Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 49 withdrawn
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND D 532.7 downgraded
Charitable Trust from IND B+
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial WC loans IND D 120 downgraded
Charitable Trust from IND B+
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND D 653 downgraded
Charitable Trust from IND B+
Siddhi Vinayak Enterprises FB WC limits(LT) IND B 45 Assigned
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 5432.4 Assigned
The Phoenix Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND A 1500 Assigned
(INR250m interchangeable with non-fund based limits)
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 750 Assigned
The Phoenix Mills Ltd TL IND A 1000 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
