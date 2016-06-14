Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 350 Assigned Gridco Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A2+ 2250 Affirmed (increased from INR1,750m) Weavette Business Ventures Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 1300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ATC Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- ATC Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 650 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/ IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Barah Moula Educational Society Bk loans IND D 67.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 50 Assigned Gridco Ltd Bond Fac IND A-(SO) 1275 Assigned Gridco Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BBB+ 7000 Affirmed (increased from INR4,156.19m) Lifelong India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Lifelong India Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 285.93 Affirmed (increased from INR86.1m) Lifelong India Pvt Ltd FB WC credit limits IND A-/ 82 Affirmed IND A2+ Lifelong India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND A-/ 102 Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR42m) Lifelong Meditech Pvt Ltd LT debt IND A-(SO) 77.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR143m) Lifelong Meditech Pvt Ltd FB WC credit limits IND A-(SO)/ 270 Affirmed IND A2+(SO) (increased from INR195m) Lifelong Meditech Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND A-(SO)/ 62 Withdrawn IND A2+(SO) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 197.29 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 6.1 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 35.6 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 15.25 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) facility Srinivasan Charitable & Bk loans IND D 2250 Migrated from Educational Trust (suspended) IND D Srinivasan Health & Educational Bk loans IND D 1051.6 Migrated from Trust (suspended) IND D Waves Hotels And Estates LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Waves Hotels And Estates Long-TL IND BBB- 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd Waves Hotels And Estates Proposed long-TL Provisional 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND BBB- Weavette Business Ventures Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Weavette Business Ventures Ltd TL IND BBB- 600 Assigned Weavette Business Ventures Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.