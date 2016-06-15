Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanlaxmi Electricals Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 90 Assigned Eastman Spinning Mills NFB WC limits IND A2 18.8 Assigned Eastman Spinning Mills NFB WC limits IND A2 47.8 Outstanding Jain Timber Co's Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Suspended Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Non-FB limits IND A4 45 Suspended Ii)'s Rsi Switchgear Non-FB BG IND A4 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Charters NCD IND AAA 950 Affirmed Air India'S NCD IND AAA(SO) 7000 Outstanding Air India'S NCD IND AAA(SO) 74000 Outstanding Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed Improvement Trust'S (ASEIT) Dhanlaxmi Electricals Long-TL IND BB+ 9.2 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Electricals FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 30 Assigned Eastman Spinning Mills TL IND BBB 46.9 Assigned Eastman Spinning Mills TL IND BBB 73.5 Outstanding Eastman Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND BBB/A2 334 Assigned Eastman Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND BBB/A2 620 Outstanding Harman Cottex & Seeds FB WC limits IND BB+ 125 Assigned Jain Timber Co'S FB limits: IND B/A4 22.5 Suspended Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Bk loans IND B- 2118.6 Downgraded from IND B+ Mahajan Fabrics TL IND B+ 30 Suspended Mahajan Fabrics FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A120 Suspended Mansingh Hotels & Resorts TL IND BB+ 135 Suspended Mansingh Hotels & Resorts FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 50 Suspended Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 15 Suspended Map Cotton TL IND BB 27.7 Assigned Map Cotton FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 460 Assigned Map Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 500 Assigned Map Refoils TL IND BB 127.5 Assigned Map Refoils FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 319 Assigned Markandeshwar Foods & Allied FB WC limits IND B+ 182.5 Suspended Products Ninex Developers TL IND B 286 Suspended Om Sons Marketing TL IND BB 326.6 Assigned Om Sons Marketing FB WC limit IND BB/A4+ 610 Assigned Om Sons Marketing Non-FB WC IND BB/A4+ 13.4 Assigned Orbit Metal Industries (Unit TL IND B+ 191 Suspended Ii)'S Orbit Metal Industries (Unit FB WC limits IND B+/A4 45 Suspended Ii)'S Pawan Autowheels TL IND B+ 36.58 Suspended Pawan Autowheels FB limit IND B+/ IND A60 Suspended Rsi Switchgear' FB WC limit IND B+/A4 70 Suspended Secl Industries FB WC limit IND C 190 Suspended Secl Industries Non-FB limits IND C 317 Suspended Secl Industries TL IND C 663.8 Suspended Secl Industries FB WC limit IND D 149.9 Suspended Shri Parasnath Alloys TL IND BB- 10.9 Suspended Shri Parasnath Alloys FB WC limit IND BB-/A4+ 45 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.