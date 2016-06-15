Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dhanlaxmi Electricals Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Eastman Spinning Mills NFB WC limits IND A2 18.8 Assigned
Eastman Spinning Mills NFB WC limits IND A2 47.8 Outstanding
Jain Timber Co's Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Suspended
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit Non-FB limits IND A4 45 Suspended
Ii)'s
Rsi Switchgear Non-FB BG IND A4 50 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air India Charters NCD IND AAA 950 Affirmed
Air India'S NCD IND AAA(SO) 7000 Outstanding
Air India'S NCD IND AAA(SO) 74000 Outstanding
Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed
Improvement Trust'S (ASEIT)
Dhanlaxmi Electricals Long-TL IND BB+ 9.2 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Electricals FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 30 Assigned
Eastman Spinning Mills TL IND BBB 46.9 Assigned
Eastman Spinning Mills TL IND BBB 73.5 Outstanding
Eastman Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND BBB/A2 334 Assigned
Eastman Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND BBB/A2 620 Outstanding
Harman Cottex & Seeds FB WC limits IND BB+ 125 Assigned
Jain Timber Co'S FB limits: IND B/A4 22.5 Suspended
Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Bk loans IND B- 2118.6 Downgraded
from IND B+
Mahajan Fabrics TL IND B+ 30 Suspended
Mahajan Fabrics FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A120 Suspended
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts TL IND BB+ 135 Suspended
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 50 Suspended
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 15 Suspended
Map Cotton TL IND BB 27.7 Assigned
Map Cotton FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 460 Assigned
Map Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 500 Assigned
Map Refoils TL IND BB 127.5 Assigned
Map Refoils FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 319 Assigned
Markandeshwar Foods & Allied FB WC limits IND B+ 182.5 Suspended
Products
Ninex Developers TL IND B 286 Suspended
Om Sons Marketing TL IND BB 326.6 Assigned
Om Sons Marketing FB WC limit IND BB/A4+ 610 Assigned
Om Sons Marketing Non-FB WC IND BB/A4+ 13.4 Assigned
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit TL IND B+ 191 Suspended
Ii)'S
Orbit Metal Industries (Unit FB WC limits IND B+/A4 45 Suspended
Ii)'S
Pawan Autowheels TL IND B+ 36.58 Suspended
Pawan Autowheels FB limit IND B+/ IND A60 Suspended
Rsi Switchgear' FB WC limit IND B+/A4 70 Suspended
Secl Industries FB WC limit IND C 190 Suspended
Secl Industries Non-FB limits IND C 317 Suspended
Secl Industries TL IND C 663.8 Suspended
Secl Industries FB WC limit IND D 149.9 Suspended
Shri Parasnath Alloys TL IND BB- 10.9 Suspended
Shri Parasnath Alloys FB WC limit IND BB-/A4+ 45 Suspended
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
