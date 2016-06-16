Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claris Injectables Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 440 Affirmed Claris Injectables Ltd FB limits IND A1 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR175m) Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 2.97 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 44.3 Assigned Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ 60 Assigned IND A4 Claris Injectables Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 4170 Affirmed (increased from INR3.3bn) Claris Injectables Ltd FB CC limits IND A 900 Affirmed (increased from INR825m) Claris Lifesciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 29.32 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 180 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 92.98 Assigned Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 150 Assigned IND A4 Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Assigned Murlidhar Jewellers LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated from (suspended) IND B Murlidhar Jewellers FB limits IND B 50 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 100 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Ltd Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt Long-TL IND D 45.8 Assigned Ltd Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt FB Fac IND D 14.2 Assigned Ltd Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Assigned Ltd Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt packing credit IND BB+ 39 Assigned Ltd Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16.68 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 150 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- 12.5 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.