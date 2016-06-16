Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Claris Injectables Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 440 Affirmed
Claris Injectables Ltd FB limits IND A1 100 Affirmed
(reduced from INR175m)
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 60 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 2.97 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 44.3 Assigned
Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ 60 Assigned
IND A4
Claris Injectables Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 4170 Affirmed
(increased from INR3.3bn)
Claris Injectables Ltd FB CC limits IND A 900 Affirmed
(increased from INR825m)
Claris Lifesciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 29.32 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 180 Migrated from
(suspended)/ IND BB- / IND
IND A4+ A4+
(suspended)
Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 92.98 Assigned
Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 150 Assigned
IND A4
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Assigned
Murlidhar Jewellers LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated from
(suspended) IND B
Murlidhar Jewellers FB limits IND B 50 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND B / IND A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 100 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Ltd
Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt Long-TL IND D 45.8 Assigned
Ltd
Rubber O Malabar Products Pvt FB Fac IND D 14.2 Assigned
Ltd
Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Sas Automotives Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Migrated from
(suspended)/ IND BB / IND
IND A4+ A4+
(suspended)
Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ltd
Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Sixth Energy Technologies Pvt packing credit IND BB+ 39 Assigned
Ltd
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16.68 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 150 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND BB- / IND
IND A4+ A4+
(suspended)
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- 12.5 Migrated from
(suspended) / IND BB- / IND
IND A4+ A4+
(suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
