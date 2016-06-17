Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 2.5 Assigned Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 4.5 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 400 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 200 Assigned Shanti Ispat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 417 Suspended Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 130 Suspended Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 70 Assigned IND A4 Av Impex Non-FB Fac IND B+ / 65 Assigned IND A4 Dns Stones Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 60 Suspended IND A4 Golden Food Products FB Fac IND B / 100 Suspended IND A4 Golden Food Products FB limits LT/ST IND B / 20 Suspended IND A4 Hdfc Da June 10- Ii Second loss credit IND AA(SO) 94.9 Upgraded from facility IND A+(SO) Hdfc Da June 10- Ii purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 558.2 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1010.96 Assigned Xxvii India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.11 Assigned Xxvii India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 34.88 Assigned Xxvii facility Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 2100 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 150 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd secured NCDs IND AA- 2500 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 1000 Assigned Sansar Trust June 2016 Iii second loss credit IND A-(SO) 240.2 Assigned facility Sansar Trust June 2016 Iii Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4003.4 Assigned Saurav Chemicals Ltd TL IND BBB- 139.3 Suspended Saurav Chemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 300 Suspended IND A3 Saurav Chemicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 87.5 Suspended IND A3 Shanti Ispat Ltd TL IND B+ 29.29 Suspended Shanti Ispat Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 60 Suspended IND A4 Sheenlac Paints Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 7.2 Assigned Sheenlac Paints Ltd FB limits* IND BBB-/ 575 Assigned *include convertible to non-fund-based INR7m IND A3 Sheenlac Paints Ltd Non FB limits# IND BBB-/ 170 Assigned #include convertible to fund-based INR50m IND A3 Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd LT NCDs IND BB 7000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)