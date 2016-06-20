Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 180 Assigned
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 55 Assigned
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 540 Suspended
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 107.3 Provisional
J.V. Strips Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 550 Assigned
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 160 Provisional
Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 140 Assigned
Ltd
RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Suspended
RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 140 Suspended
Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 90 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned
Il&Fs Infrastructure Debt Fund Three Series- 2 Mutual IND AAAidf-mf Affirmed
Fund Schemes,
Series-2A, Series-2B and Series-2C
J.V. Strips Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 540 Suspended
J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 107.3 Provisional
J.V. Strips Ltd TL IND BB 2.7 Suspended
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 400 Provisional
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 550 Assigned
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 160 Provisional
Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 140 Assigned
Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Ltd
Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 140 Assigned
Ltd
RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 150 Suspended
RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 280 Suspended
Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari Bk Loan IND BB 704.29 Assigned
Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 140 Suspended
Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)