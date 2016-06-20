Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 180 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 55 Assigned J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 540 Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 107.3 Provisional J.V. Strips Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 550 Assigned Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 160 Provisional Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 140 Assigned Ltd RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Suspended RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 140 Suspended Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 90 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned Il&Fs Infrastructure Debt Fund Three Series- 2 Mutual IND AAAidf-mf Affirmed Fund Schemes, Series-2A, Series-2B and Series-2C J.V. Strips Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 540 Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 107.3 Provisional J.V. Strips Ltd TL IND BB 2.7 Suspended Mash Agro Foods Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 400 Provisional Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 550 Assigned Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 160 Provisional Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 140 Assigned Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ltd Phthalo Colours & Chemicals (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 140 Assigned Ltd RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 150 Suspended RLJ Concast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 280 Suspended Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari Bk Loan IND BB 704.29 Assigned Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 140 Suspended Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)