Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 100 Assigned
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 2000 Affirmed
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 2250 Affirmed
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 2500 Downgraded
from IND A-
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 3000 Assigned
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 105 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 195 Assigned
Century 21 Town Planners Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd
Century 21 Town Planners Pvt TL IND BB 922.5 Assigned
Ltd
Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from
from IND BB+
Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Upgraded from
from IND BB+
Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd Bk Loan IND WD USD9.38 Withdrawn
Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd TL IND WD 875 Withdrawn
Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd TL IND WD 1387.5 Withdrawn
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 2000 Affirmed
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 2250 Affirmed
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd TL IND A- 2874.2 Affirmed
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded
from IND A-
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 2500 Downgraded
from IND A-
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 3000 Downgraded
from IND A-
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd TL IND BBB+ 413.1 Downgraded
from IND A-
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 35 Assigned
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND B 2.77 Assigned
Venkata Sai Ispat Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Venkata Sai Ispat Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 120 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Venkata Sai Ispat Industries TL IND D 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
