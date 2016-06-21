Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 100 Assigned Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 2000 Affirmed Steel Strips Wheels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 2250 Affirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 2500 Downgraded from IND A- Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 3000 Assigned Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 105 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 195 Assigned Century 21 Town Planners Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd Century 21 Town Planners Pvt TL IND BB 922.5 Assigned Ltd Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from from IND BB+ Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Upgraded from from IND BB+ Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd Bk Loan IND WD USD9.38 Withdrawn Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd TL IND WD 875 Withdrawn Nufuture Digital (I) Ltd TL IND WD 1387.5 Withdrawn Steel Strips Wheels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 2000 Affirmed Steel Strips Wheels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 2250 Affirmed Steel Strips Wheels Ltd TL IND A- 2874.2 Affirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded from IND A- Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 2500 Downgraded from IND A- Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 3000 Downgraded from IND A- Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd TL IND BBB+ 413.1 Downgraded from IND A- Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 35 Assigned Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND B 2.77 Assigned Venkata Sai Ispat Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Pvt Ltd Venkata Sai Ispat Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venkata Sai Ispat Industries TL IND D 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)