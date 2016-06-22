Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Cable Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 250 Affirmed Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 125 Assigned Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 75 Provisional Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 430 Assigned Ltd Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdNFB WC Limit IND A4+ 370 Affirmed Crystal Cable Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Crystal Cable Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 497.4 Affirmed Crystal Cable Industries Ltd TL IND BB 29.3 Affirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 95 Withdrawn Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 95 Withdrawn Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 10 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 230 Affirmed Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 10 Affirmed Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 0.7 Affirmed Maa Kalika Bhandar LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Maa Kalika Bhandar Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned Ltd Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 53.9 Assigned Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Withdrawn Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Withdrawn Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Sundaram Textiles Ltd TL IND WD 77.5 Withdrawn UBL Trust 1 ABS IND A+(SO) 400 Assigned Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB- 5 Affirmed Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdTL IND BB- 121 Affirmed Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdTL IND WD 20 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)