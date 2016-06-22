Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Crystal Cable Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 250 Affirmed
Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 125 Assigned
Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 75 Provisional
Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 430 Assigned
Ltd
Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdNFB WC Limit IND A4+ 370 Affirmed
Crystal Cable Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Crystal Cable Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 497.4 Affirmed
Crystal Cable Industries Ltd TL IND BB 29.3 Affirmed
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 95 Withdrawn
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 95 Withdrawn
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 10 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 230 Affirmed
Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 10 Affirmed
Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 0.7 Affirmed
Maa Kalika Bhandar LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Maa Kalika Bhandar Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned
Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ltd
Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned
Ltd
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 53.9 Assigned
Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Withdrawn
Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Withdrawn
Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Sundaram Textiles Ltd TL IND WD 77.5 Withdrawn
UBL Trust 1 ABS IND A+(SO) 400 Assigned
Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB- 5 Affirmed
Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdTL IND BB- 121 Affirmed
Uttam Industrial Engineering LtdTL IND WD 20 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
