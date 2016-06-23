Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 13500 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Meghaaarika International Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Ltd Meghaaarika International Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 430 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt Bk Loan IND AAA 8900 Affirmed Ltd Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Pvt Ltd Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AAA 13500 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Meghaaarika International Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Ltd Meghaaarika International Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Affirmed Ltd Meghaaarika International Pvt NFB WC Limit IND BB- 430 Affirmed Ltd Rathnavel Subramaniam Bk Loan IND BB+ 1562 Suspended Rathnavel Subramaniam Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 70 Suspended Rupnarayan Vanjiya Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Rupnarayan Vanjiya Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 10 Assigned Rupnarayan Vanjiya Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 240 Provisional Thermal Powertech Corporation Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A 15130 Upgraded from India Ltd IND A- Thermal Powertech Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A 9370 Upgraded from India Ltd IND A- Thermal Powertech Corporation TL IND A 67050 Upgraded from India Ltd IND A- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)