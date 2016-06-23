Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 13500 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Meghaaarika International Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
Ltd
Meghaaarika International Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 430 Affirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt Bk Loan IND AAA 8900 Affirmed
Ltd
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AAA 13500 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Meghaaarika International Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Ltd
Meghaaarika International Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Affirmed
Ltd
Meghaaarika International Pvt NFB WC Limit IND BB- 430 Affirmed
Ltd
Rathnavel Subramaniam Bk Loan IND BB+ 1562 Suspended
Rathnavel Subramaniam Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 70 Suspended
Rupnarayan Vanjiya Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Rupnarayan Vanjiya Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 10 Assigned
Rupnarayan Vanjiya Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 240 Provisional
Thermal Powertech Corporation Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A 15130 Upgraded from
India Ltd IND A-
Thermal Powertech Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A 9370 Upgraded from
India Ltd IND A-
Thermal Powertech Corporation TL IND A 67050 Upgraded from
India Ltd IND A-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
