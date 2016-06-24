Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Farmers Fertiliser CP IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Cooperative Ltd JBF Industries Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 3000 Withdrawn IND A1 JBF Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 16000 Downgraded from IND A1 Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Texofin Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Century Texofin Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB 60.5 Assigned Century Texofin Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 210 Assigned IND A4+ Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL IND B 70 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 50 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/ IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Indian Farmers Fertiliser LT Issuer Rating IND AA Migrated from Cooperative Ltd (suspended)/ IND AA/ IND A1+ IND A1+ (suspended) Indian Farmers Fertiliser FB and NFB WC limits IND AA 220030 Migrated from Cooperative Ltd (suspended)/ IND AA/ IND A1+ IND A1+ (suspended) JBF Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded from IND A- JBF Industries Ltd FB CC limit IND BBB+ 4000 Downgraded from IND A- JBF Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 2800 Downgraded from IND A- JBF Industries Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 200 Downgraded IND BBB+ from Provisional IND A- JBF Petrochemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Downgraded from IND A- Manpuria Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Manpuria Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 70 Assigned Manpuria Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 180 Assigned IND BB Manpuria Consortium Llp LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Manpuria Consortium Llp FB limits IND BB 50 Assigned Manpuria Consortium Llp Proposed FB limits Provisional 200 Assigned IND BB Manpuria Realators Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Manpuria Realators Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 50 Assigned Manpuria Realators Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 200 Assigned IND BB Mm Trust Jun 16 Series A PTC IND AA+ (SO) 1014.5 Assigned Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 60.96 Assigned Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+/ 50 Assigned IND A4 Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 45.09 Assigned Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ 205 Assigned IND A4+ Rivu Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BB- Rivu Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL IND D 27.4 Downgraded from IND BB- Rivu Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 25 Downgraded from IND BB- Rivu Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 35 Withdrawn IND BB- Rolta Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB 2240 Migrated from IND BBB Rolta Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 2240 Migrated from IND BBB Vishal Coaters Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Vishal Coaters Ltd TL IND BB 2.63 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Vishal Coaters Ltd FB limit IND BB 25 Migrated from (suspended)/IND IND BB / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ VRV Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed VRV Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND D 30.5 Affirmed VRV Foods Ltd o/s TL IND D 1.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR2.5m) VRV Foods Ltd WC TL IND D 104 Affirmed VRV Foods Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 140 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.