Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Biscuits Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 50 Withdrawn D.P. Jagtap And Company Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 109 Assigned Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 130 Assigned Pec Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 27250 Downgraded from IND A2+ (reduced from INR49.31bn) Shree Radha Vallabh Giriraj NFBL IND A4 110 Assigned Marketing Pvt Ltd Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from IND A4 Syndicate Bank CD IND A1+ 200000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Biscuits Ltd LT-loans IND A+ 993.8 Affirmed (increased from INR305m) Anmol Biscuits Ltd FB limits IND A+ 340 Affirmed (increased from INR290m) D.P. Jagtap And Company FB Fac IND BB 16 Assigned Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 94.8 Assigned Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd FBF IND BBB- 150 Assigned Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 12.42 Assigned Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / 75 Assigned IND A4+ Mqg Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA(SO) /1375 Affirmed IND A1+ (SO) Pec Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / 38050 Downgraded IND A2+ from IND BBB / IND A3+ (reduced from INR54.23bn) Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 250 Downgraded from IND B / IND A4 Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 845.5 Downgraded from IND B (increased from INR825.7m) Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4 Pushpanjli Strips FB facility LT IND BB / 130 Assigned IND A4+ Riba Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 308 Affirmed (increased from INR58m) Riba Textiles Ltd FB limit IND BB+ / 180 Affirmed (reduced from INR260m) IND A4+ Riba Textiles Ltd Non-FBL IND BB+ / 12 Affirmed (reduced from INR32m) IND A4+ Riba Textiles Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 27.97 Affirmed IND A4+ Samanvay Park Long-TL IND BB- 80 Affirmed Satyam Balajee Automotives Pvt. FB Fac IND BB- 110 Affirmed Ltd. Satyam Balajee Automotives Pvt. Long-TL IND BB- 57.42 Affirmed Ltd. (decreased from INR67.5m) Shree Radha Vallabh Giriraj FB limits IND B/ 345 Assigned IND A4 Marketing Pvt Ltd Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 8.85 Withdrawn Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ 46 Upgraded from IND A4+ from IND B+ / IND A4 Shri Agrawal Health & Education TL IND B+ 71 Withdrawn Society Shri Agrawal Health & Education FB WC facility IND B+ 95.2 Withdrawn Society Shriram Equipment Finance Co. NCD IND AA+ 3000 Withdrawn Ltd Syndicate Bank Basel III compliant IND AA+ 16000 Assigned Tier 2 bonds Tanishq Realities Long-TL IND B 400 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)