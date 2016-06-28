Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND A4+ Kerafibertex International Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 32.5 Affirmed Ltd (increased from 20m) Lts Plastics (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 61 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Proposed NCDs Provisional 5000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd IND AA+ Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2500 Assigned Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 1500 Assigned Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB- Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Kerafibertex International Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from Ltd IND BB Kerafibertex International Pvt. FB WC Fac IND BB+ 450 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB (increased from 320m) Lts Plastics (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Lts Plastics (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 120 Assigned M/S Mittal Fibers LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed M/S Mittal Fibers FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Affirmed M/S Mittal Fibers Long-TL IND B+ 7.04 Affirmed (reduced from INR15.5m) St. Shirdi Sai Education Bk loans IND BBB- 446.6 Affirmed Society (increased from INR425.88m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)