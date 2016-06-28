Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) IND A4+
Kerafibertex International Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 32.5 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from 20m)
Lts Plastics (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 61 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special Proposed NCDs Provisional 5000 Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd IND AA+
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2500 Assigned
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 1500 Assigned
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) IND BB-
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) / IND BB- / IND
IND A4+ A4+
(suspended)
Kerafibertex International Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from
Ltd IND BB
Kerafibertex International Pvt. FB WC Fac IND BB+ 450 Upgraded from
Ltd IND BB
(increased from 320m)
Lts Plastics (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Lts Plastics (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 120 Assigned
M/S Mittal Fibers LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
M/S Mittal Fibers FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Affirmed
M/S Mittal Fibers Long-TL IND B+ 7.04 Affirmed
(reduced from INR15.5m)
St. Shirdi Sai Education Bk loans IND BBB- 446.6 Affirmed
Society
(increased from INR425.88m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
