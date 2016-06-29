Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baghmari Tea Co Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1 Assigned Bansal Biscuits Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 30 Withdrawn Kumar Electricals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 230 Assigned Oriental Engineering Works non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 8.2 Suspended Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FB limits IND A3 1500 Withdrawn Rana Motors Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Suspended Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And Non-FB limits IND A1+ 200 Affirmed Services Shriram Transport Finance ST Bk loans IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Company Shriram Transport Finance ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Company Suman Rao Gujja Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Term Deposits IND tAA+ - Outlook Company LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baghmari Tea Co FB Fac IND BB- 90 Assigned Baghmari Tea Co Proposed FB Fac IND BB- 40 Outlook Stable Bansal Biscuits Long-TL IND A+ 100 Outlook Stable Bansal Biscuits FB limits IND A+/A1+ 50 Affirmed Brahmaputra Iron & Steel FB limits: LT IND D 48 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Iron & Steel Non-FB limits IND D 30 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Rolling Mills FB limits IND D 375 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Tmt Bars Long-TL IND D 349.1 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Tmt Bars FB limits IND D 140 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Tmt Bars Non-FB limits IND D 180 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Tubulars Long-TL IND D 219.7 Suspended Brahmaputra Tubulars FB limits (CC) IND D 140 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Tubulars FB limits (SLC) IND D 25 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Tubulars Non-FB limits IND D 130 Withdrawn Diamond Trust March 2016 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND A- (SO) 134.6 Assigned Kashipur Infrastructure And TL IND BB 400 Affirmed Freight Terminal Kashipur Infrastructure And WC Fac IND BB/A4+ 50 Affirmed Freight Terminal Kumar Electricals FB limits IND BB 20 Assigned Kumar Electricals Proposed FB Fac Provisional 100 Assigned IND BB M/S Joyguru Steels FB limits IND B- 62.5 Suspended MFL Securitisation Trust Series A1 PTC Provisional 3503.2 Outlook Stable IND AA MFL Securitisation Trust Series A2 PTCs Provisional 134.6 Outlook Stable IND AA MFL Securitisation Trust Liquidity facility (LF) Provisional 63.7 Outlook Stable IND AAA MFL Securitisation Trust Second loss credit Provisional 298.3 Outlook Stable facility (SLCF) IND BBB Oriental Engineering Works TL IND BB+ 23.8 Suspended Oriental Engineering Works FB WC limits IND BB+ 45 Suspended Ram Kripal Singh Construction FB limits IND BBB- 219 Withdrawn Rana Motors FB WC limits IND BB-/ 295 Suspended IND A4+ Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And FB WC limits IND AA-/A1+ 1300 Affirmed Services Shriram Transport Finance LT retail NCDs IND AA+ 30000 Affirmed Company Shriram Transport Finance LT retail NCDs IND AA+ 95000 Affirmed Company Shriram Transport Finance LT Bk loans IND AA+ 120000 Affirmed Company Shriram Transport Finance Lower tier II sub-debt IND AA+ 26200 Affirmed Company Suman Rao Gujja FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 55 Assigned UBL Trust 3 Series A PTC Provisional 785.4 Assigned IND A+ Unitech Machines TL IND BBB 2551.45 Suspended Unitech Machines FB WC limits IND BBB/A3 145 Suspended Unitech Machines Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB/A3 2500 Suspended Vishnu Cars FB working limits IND B 200 Reassigned Vishnu Cars Long-TL IND B 66.03 Reassigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)