Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn Gujarat State Fertilisers & ST debt programme IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Gujarat State Fertilisers & CP programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 750 Assigned Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Non-FB limits IND A1 70 Upgraded from Ltd IND A2+ Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 137.5 Withdrawn Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 85 Withdrawn Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 250.5 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd TL a LT IND A-(SO) 3250 Assigned Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 170 Withdrawn Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd proposed TL IND BBB 200 Assigned Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 80 Withdrawn Enes Textile Mills Long-TL IND A- 56.22 Affirmed Enes Textile Mills FB WC Fac IND A- / 500 Affirmed IND A1 Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn Gujarat State Fertilisers & FB WC Fac IND AA+ / 4650 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd IND A1+ Gujarat State Fertilisers & Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+ / 10000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd IND A1+ Mahavir Ore & Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 75 Withdrawn My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Withdrawn My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Assigned Novelty Associates Pvt Ltd FB WCL IND B+ / 720 Assigned IND A4 Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND A- / 500 Assigned IND A2+ Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 100 Assigned Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd TL limits IND D 185 Assigned Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 40 Assigned Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory CC limits IND A- 1000 Affirmed Ltd Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory TL IND A- 265.4 Affirmed Ltd Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB- 100 Withdrawn Shri Jagadguru Co-Operative TL IND BB 65 Assigned Hospital Society Ltd. Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 367 Withdrawn Sri Sai Enterprises' FB limits IND B+ 97.5 Suspended Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Withdrawn V.G. Paper And Boards Ltd'S Long-TL IND BB 109.3 Upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR 81.4m) V.G. Paper And Boards Ltd'S FBF IND BB / 250 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+ / IND A4 Vennila Clothing Company FB WC Fac IND A- / 100 Affirmed IND A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)