Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
Gujarat State Fertilisers & ST debt programme IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat State Fertilisers & CP programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 750 Assigned
Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Non-FB limits IND A1 70 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A2+
Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 137.5 Withdrawn
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 85 Withdrawn
Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 250.5 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd TL a LT IND A-(SO) 3250 Assigned
Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 170 Withdrawn
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd proposed TL IND BBB 200 Assigned
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 80 Withdrawn
Enes Textile Mills Long-TL IND A- 56.22 Affirmed
Enes Textile Mills FB WC Fac IND A- / 500 Affirmed
IND A1
Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn
Gujarat State Fertilisers & FB WC Fac IND AA+ / 4650 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd IND A1+
Gujarat State Fertilisers & Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+ / 10000 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd IND A1+
Mahavir Ore & Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 75 Withdrawn
My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Withdrawn
My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Assigned
Novelty Associates Pvt Ltd FB WCL IND B+ / 720 Assigned
IND A4
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND A- / 500 Assigned
IND A2+
Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 100 Assigned
Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd TL limits IND D 185 Assigned
Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 40 Assigned
Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory CC limits IND A- 1000 Affirmed
Ltd
Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory TL IND A- 265.4 Affirmed
Ltd
Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB- 100 Withdrawn
Shri Jagadguru Co-Operative TL IND BB 65 Assigned
Hospital Society Ltd.
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 367 Withdrawn
Sri Sai Enterprises' FB limits IND B+ 97.5 Suspended
Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Withdrawn
V.G. Paper And Boards Ltd'S Long-TL IND BB 109.3 Upgraded from
IND B+
(increased from INR 81.4m)
V.G. Paper And Boards Ltd'S FBF IND BB / 250 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND B+ / IND A4
Vennila Clothing Company FB WC Fac IND A- / 100 Affirmed
IND A1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
