Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artek Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 495 Assigned CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 4000 (INR2050m outstanding on 31 March 2016) Harisons Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Withdrawn (Suspended) Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional I20 Withdrawn A4+ (Suspended) Metalink Non-FB WC limit IND A4 12.5 Assigned Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt BG IND A1 350 Affirmed Ltd (with INR150m sublimit of letter of credit) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JK Paper Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 250 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artek Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Artek Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 10 Assigned IND A4 Bolton CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional 427.6 Assigned IND A- (SO) Bolton CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 51.5 Assigned IND BB (SO) Citibank: Royal Trust July 2004 senior PTC IND AAA (SO) 51.3 Affirmed Citibank: Royal Trust June 2004 Senior PTC IND AAA (SO) 9.4 Affirmed Citibank: Royal Trust May 2004 Series A2 PTC IND AAA (SO) 5.7 Affirmed CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND AA 8256.5 (INR4,319m outstanding on 31 March 2016) CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND AA 1000 (INR995m outstanding on 31 March 2016) CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd LT bond issuance IND AA 6000 CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND AA 2000 (INR1000m outstanding on 31 March 2016) CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional 9568.16 IND AA Ethos Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Ethos Ltd TL IND BBB- 35.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 480 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB-/ IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Ethos Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB- 36 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB-/ IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Great Eastern Appliances Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Great Eastern Appliances Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 400 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Long-TL IND BB+ 306.8 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Harisons Steel Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) Harisons Steel Ltd TL IND BB- 40.3 Withdrawn (suspended) Harisons Steel Ltd FB limits IND BB- 210 Withdrawn (suspended) Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 12.6 Withdrawn IND BB- (Suspended) Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional 40 Withdrawn IND BB- (Suspended) IIERT March, 2016 Series A PTC Provisional 955.53 Assigned IND AA (SO) JK Paper Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed JK Paper Ltd TL IND BBB+ 5847.3 Affirmed (decreased from INR7,438.4m) JK Paper Ltd corporate loan IND BBB+ 5600 Affirmed JK Paper Ltd FB WC loans IND BBB+ / 2350 Affirmed IND A2+ (decreased from INR2,500m) JK Paper Ltd Non-FB WC loans IND BBB+ / 3500 Affirmed IND A2+ (decreased from INR3,700m) Metalink LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Metalink FB WC limit IND B+ 44.5 Assigned Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Ltd Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt CC IND A- 80 Affirmed Ltd Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt LOC/BG IND A-/ 300 Affirmed Ltd IND A1 (with INR100m sublimit of cash credit/working capital demand loan) Tayal Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn (Suspended) Tayal Energy Ltd term-Loan IND D 1283.2 Withdrawn (Suspended) Tayal Energy Ltd FB limits IND D 965 Withdrawn (Suspended) Tayal Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 180 Withdrawn (Suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.