Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 2830 Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
My Home Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 5500 Affirmed
My Home Industries Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 14000 Affirmed
Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1 3752 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(reduced from INR450m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eastman Auto & Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
Eastman Auto & Power Ltd WC limits IND A 8700 Assigned
Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL IND A 463 Assigned
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A2 PTCs Provisional 129.6 Assigned
IND AA(SO)
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A1 PTC (PTCs Provisional 6350.2 Assigned
IND AA(SO)
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Liquidity facility (LF) Provisional 113.4 Assigned
IND AAA(SO)
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Second loss credit Provisional 515.1 Assigned
facility (SLCF) IND BBB(SO)
My Home Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Upgraded from
IND AA
My Home Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND AA+ 16500 Upgraded from
IND AA and
Affirmed at
IND A1+
My Home Industries Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 10000 Withdrawn
IND AA
My Home Industries Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional I10000 Assigned
AA+
Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 5913 Assigned
Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 500 Assigned
Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 500 Assigned
Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2889 Assigned
Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 2026 Assigned
Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 236 Assigned
Shivprasad Foods And Milk LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Products
Shivprasad Foods And Milk TL limits IND BB- 484 Assigned
Products
Shivprasad Foods And Milk FB WC limits: IND BB-/IND A4+ 700 Assigned
Products
Shivprasad Foods And Milk FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 800 Assigned
Products
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA 5000 Assigned
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Bk loans IND AA 5000 Assigned
Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND BBB
Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A and IND 3733 Upgraded from
A1 IND BBB and
IND A3+
(reduced from INR800m)
Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd longTL IND A and IND 1741 Upgraded from
A1 IND BBB/ and
IND A3+
(reduced from INR2,936.3m)
Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac Provisional 5574 Assigned
IND A and
Provisional IND A1
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
