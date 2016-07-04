Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 2830 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed My Home Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 5500 Affirmed My Home Industries Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 14000 Affirmed Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1 3752 Upgraded from IND A3+ (reduced from INR450m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Auto & Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned Eastman Auto & Power Ltd WC limits IND A 8700 Assigned Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL IND A 463 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A2 PTCs Provisional 129.6 Assigned IND AA(SO) Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A1 PTC (PTCs Provisional 6350.2 Assigned IND AA(SO) Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Liquidity facility (LF) Provisional 113.4 Assigned IND AAA(SO) Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Second loss credit Provisional 515.1 Assigned facility (SLCF) IND BBB(SO) My Home Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Upgraded from IND AA My Home Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND AA+ 16500 Upgraded from IND AA and Affirmed at IND A1+ My Home Industries Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 10000 Withdrawn IND AA My Home Industries Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional I10000 Assigned AA+ Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 5913 Assigned Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 500 Assigned Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 500 Assigned Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2889 Assigned Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 2026 Assigned Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 236 Assigned Shivprasad Foods And Milk LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Products Shivprasad Foods And Milk TL limits IND BB- 484 Assigned Products Shivprasad Foods And Milk FB WC limits: IND BB-/IND A4+ 700 Assigned Products Shivprasad Foods And Milk FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 800 Assigned Products Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Bk loans IND AA 5000 Assigned Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND BBB Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A and IND 3733 Upgraded from A1 IND BBB and IND A3+ (reduced from INR800m) Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd longTL IND A and IND 1741 Upgraded from A1 IND BBB/ and IND A3+ (reduced from INR2,936.3m) Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac Provisional 5574 Assigned IND A and Provisional IND A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)