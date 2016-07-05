Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indo German International Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Ltd Singh Automobile Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 18 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birbal International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Birbal International Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 20 Withdrawn Birbal International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 100 Affirmed IND A4 Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND D 516.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR600m) Filatex India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Filatex India Ltd TL IND BBB- 1933.4 Affirmed Filatex India Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1400 Affirmed IND A3 Filatex India Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 3000 Affirmed IND A3 IIERT June 2016 Series A PTC Provisional 1530 Assigned IND AA (SO) Indo German International Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Indo German International Pvt FB limits IND BB-/ 150 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Silver Star Group LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Silver Star Group FB Fac Provisional 100 Assigned IND B Singh Automobile LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Singh Automobile FB WC limits IND BB-/ 42 Assigned IND A4+ Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton FB limits IND B+ 100 Affirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR110m) Troy IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 357.5 Assigned Troy IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB-(SO) 24.1 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)