Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 5 & 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers CP IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Ltd Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 5850 Affirmed (increased from INR4,310m) Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB WC Provisional 750 Affirmed limits IND A1 (reduced from INR2,290m) Mahindra World City (Jaipur) CP IND A1+ 500 Affirmed Ltd Max Specialty Films Ltd CP programme (carved IND A1 500 Assigned out of FBL) Novelty Sales Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Assigned Pawan Communication Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Ltd NCD IND AAA (SO) 74000 Affirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Rating Watch Negative Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ 550000 Rating Watch IND A1+ Negative Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB limits IND AAA/ 50000 Rating Watch IND A1+ Negative HCL Infosystems Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Downgraded from IND A HCL Infosystems Ltd long-TL IND A- 7000 Assigned HCL Infosystems Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 3000 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A/ Affirmed (increased from INR2.25bn) HCL Infosystems Ltd NFB WC limits IND A-/ 18000 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A (reduced from INR30.62bn) HPCL Biofuels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed HPCL Biofuels Ltd long-TL IND A 3088 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,154.8m) HPCL Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND A / 1000 Affirmed (increased from INR700m) IND A1 HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd TL IND AA- 153630 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd NCD IND AA- 10200 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd NCD IND AA- 5000 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ 54000 Affirmed IND A1+ HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ 82000 Affirmed IND A1+ HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd WC limit outside IND AA-/ 21000 Assigned Consortium IND A1+ HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Ltd TL IND AA- 15750 Affirmed HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 8510 Affirmed (reduced from INR14.75bn) India Standard Loan Trust- XVII Series A PTC IND A(SO) 710.7 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust- XVII Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.9 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust- XVII Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 37.6 Affirmed facility IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series II NCD IND AAA(SO) 6530 Affirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series III NCD IND AAA(SO) 15250 Affirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series IV NCD IND AAA(SO) 3440 Affirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series V NCD IND AAA(SO) 520 Affirmed JSW Steel Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Downgraded from IND AA JSW Steel Ltd NCDs IND AA- 86350 Downgraded from IND AA Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 117.5 Assigned Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 20.2 Assigned Lords Mark Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ 290 Assigned IND A4+ Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 1850 Assigned (increased from proposed INR1,500m) Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd CC facility IND A+ 150 Assigned Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC facility Provisional 500 Affirmed IND A+ Mahindra Lifespace Developers LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Ltd Mahindra Lifespace Developers FB limits IND AA/ 2000 Affirmed Ltd IND A1+ Mahindra Lifespace Developers Non-FB limits IND AA/ 250 Affirmed Ltd IND A1+ Mahindra Lifespace Developers Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 250 Withdrawn Ltd IND AA/ Provisional IND A1+ Mahindra Lifespace Developers Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional 250 Withdrawn Ltd IND AA/ Provisional IND A1+ Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A 900 Affirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Ltd Mahindra World City (Jaipur) NCDs IND AA- 500 Affirmed Ltd Mahindra World City (Jaipur) NCD Provisional 1500 Assigned Ltd IND AA- Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Debt programme Provisional 500 Assigned Ltd IND AA- Max Specialty Films Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Max Specialty Films Ltd FB and Non-FBL IND A-/ 2000 Assigned IND A1 Max Specialty Films Ltd proposed FB and Non-FB IND A-/ 200 Assigned Limits IND A1 Novelty Sales LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Novelty Sales FB WC limit IND B/ 440 Assigned IND A4 Novelty Sales Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 20 Assigned IND B/ Provisional IND A4 Pawan Communication Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Pawan Communication Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 30 Assigned Platinum Trust June 2016 - Series A pass through Provisional 2557.2 Assigned Tranche II certificate IND AAA (SO) Psk Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Downgraded from IND BB Psk Developers Pvt. Ltd TL IND B+ 1850 Downgraded from IND BB Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional 89.4 Assigned IND A- (SO) Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 53.9 Assigned IND A- (SO) Quail CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs Provisional 17.5 Assigned IND B+ (SO) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.