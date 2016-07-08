Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kec Bikaner Sikar Transmission Non-FB BG IND A3 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahindra World City (Jaipur) CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Ltd Morgan Stanley India Company ST debt programme IND A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd'S Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned (carved out from fund-based limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Foreign currency TL IND A(SO) 1140 Assigned Chemicals Ltd J.R. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB- 150 Affirmed (reduced from INR180m) J.R. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- / 2800 Affirmed (increased from INR2,550m) IND A3 Kec Bikaner Sikar Transmission Senior project Bk IND BBB- 1710 Assigned Pvt Ltd loans Mahindra World City (Jaipur) NCDs IND AA- 500 Assigned Ltd Mahindra World City (Jaipur) NCDs IND AA- 1500 Assigned Ltd Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Debt programme IND AA- 500 Assigned Ltd Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA- 1000 Assigned Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA- / 2010 Assigned IND A1+ Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND AA- / 19400 Assigned IND A1+ Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd non-FBL IND AA- / 56590 Assigned (increased from INR7,590m) IND A1+ Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd FBL IND AA- / 1000 Assigned IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)