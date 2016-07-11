Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 176.7 upgraded from IND A3 (decreased from INR199.9m) Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 18.5 Affirmed Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 435.4 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 3900 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dinesh Oils Ltd TL IND BB- 10 Downgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR31.6m) Dinesh Oils Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 600 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB- / IND A3 Dinesh Oils Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- / 1082 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB- / IND A3 Gansons Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR125m) Gansons Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 160 Affirmed IND A3 Gulzar Educational & Charitable TL IND BB- 358.4 Suspended Trust Gulzar Educational & Charitable FB WC Fac IND BB- 41.6 Suspended Trust Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm TL limits IND B+ 21.6 Assigned Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm FB WC limits IND B+ / 10 Assigned IND A4 Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm FB WC limits IND B+ / 110 Assigned IND A4 Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB 16.85 upgraded from IND BBB- (decreased from INR60m) Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 483.5 upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 (increased from INR318.5m) Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA 146.7 upgraded from IND tA- (reduced from INR150m) Shri Trust F 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1005.8 Affirmed Shri Trust F 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 603.7 Affirmed Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB 107.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR 149.3m) Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 160 Affirmed (increased from INR 140m) IND A4+ Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 4126.5 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd LT loans IND AA- 22500 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 8500 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)