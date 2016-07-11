Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 176.7 upgraded from
IND A3
(decreased from INR199.9m)
Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 18.5 Affirmed
Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 435.4 Affirmed
Welspun India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 3900 Affirmed
Welspun India Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dinesh Oils Ltd TL IND BB- 10 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
(reduced from INR31.6m)
Dinesh Oils Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 600 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BBB-
/ IND A3
Dinesh Oils Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- / 1082 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BBB-
/ IND A3
Gansons Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Affirmed
(reduced from INR125m)
Gansons Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 160 Affirmed
IND A3
Gulzar Educational & Charitable TL IND BB- 358.4 Suspended
Trust
Gulzar Educational & Charitable FB WC Fac IND BB- 41.6 Suspended
Trust
Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm TL limits IND B+ 21.6 Assigned
Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm FB WC limits IND B+ / 10 Assigned
IND A4
Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm FB WC limits IND B+ / 110 Assigned
IND A4
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB 16.85 upgraded from
IND BBB-
(decreased from INR60m)
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 483.5 upgraded from
IND A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3
(increased from INR318.5m)
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA 146.7 upgraded from
IND tA-
(reduced from INR150m)
Shri Trust F 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1005.8 Affirmed
Shri Trust F 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 603.7 Affirmed
Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB 107.6 Affirmed
(reduced from INR 149.3m)
Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 160 Affirmed
(increased from INR 140m) IND A4+
Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 4126.5 Affirmed
Welspun India Ltd LT loans IND AA- 22500 Affirmed
Welspun India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 8500 Affirmed
Welspun India Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2000 Affirmed
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
