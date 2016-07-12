Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 11, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 320 Withdrawn
(suspended)
GP Petroleums Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2000 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed
SMS Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 6830 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Svasca Industries (I) Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 160 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
(suspended)
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd TL IND BB+ 13250 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd CC limits IND BB+ 180 Withdrawn
(suspended)
GP Petroleums Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn
(suspended)
GP Petroleums Ltd FB limits IND BBB 130 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A2
(suspended)
Institute Of Foreign Trade And TL IND BBB- 70 Migrated from
Management Society (suspended) IND BBB-
Institute Of Foreign Trade And WC limits IND BBB- 100 Migrated from
Management Society (suspended) IND BBB-
Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 7228.7 Assigned
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from
IND BB-
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 106 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 57.1 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(increased from INR41.44m)
SMS Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
(suspended)
SMS Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 2442.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4+
(suspended)
Svasca Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Svasca Industries (I) Ltd FBL IND B+/ 130 Assigned
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
