Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 320 Withdrawn (suspended) GP Petroleums Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2000 Withdrawn (suspended) Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed SMS Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 6830 Withdrawn (suspended) Svasca Industries (I) Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn (suspended) Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd TL IND BB+ 13250 Withdrawn (suspended) Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd CC limits IND BB+ 180 Withdrawn (suspended) GP Petroleums Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn (suspended) GP Petroleums Ltd FB limits IND BBB 130 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A2 (suspended) Institute Of Foreign Trade And TL IND BBB- 70 Migrated from Management Society (suspended) IND BBB- Institute Of Foreign Trade And WC limits IND BBB- 100 Migrated from Management Society (suspended) IND BBB- Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 7228.7 Assigned Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB- Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 106 Upgraded from IND BB- Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 57.1 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR41.44m) SMS Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) SMS Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 2442.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Svasca Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Svasca Industries (I) Ltd FBL IND B+/ 130 Assigned IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)