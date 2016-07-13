Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea Company FB limits IND A3 300 Affirmed Asian Tea & Exports Non-FB limits IND A3 40 Withdrawn Phil Minerals Benefication & Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 100 Withdrawn Energy Simplex Castings Non-FB WC limits IND A3 550 Outlook Stable Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi Non-FB limits IND A4+ 113.3 Affirmed Spinning Mills Surya Metalloys Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Affirmed T And T Infra Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Assigned Vasundhara Chem Plast IndustriesNon-FB WC limits IND A4 20.4 Affirmed Vega Conveyors Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned Vega Conveyors Non-FB WC limits Provisional 20 Assigned IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea & Exports FB limits IND BBB-/ 70 Affirmed IND A3 Cosmos Industries FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 620 Affirmed CRD Foods TL IND B+ 178 Assigned CRD Foods FB WC limits IND B+/ 100 Assigned IND A4 Ghanshyam Dall Mill FB limits IND BB- 75 Upgraded from IND B+ Lichchhwi Food India TL IND B+ 41.8 Outlook Stable Lichchhwi Food India FB WC limits IND B+ 68.2 Outlook Stable Manidhari Guar Gum FB WC limits IND B-/A4 80 Assigned Murugan Idli Shop LT loan Provisional 120 Withdrawn IND B+ Phil Coal Benefication FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn Phil Minerals Benefication & FB WC limits IND BBB/A3+ 240 Suspended Energy Ram Coir Mills TL limit IND B+ 38.4 Assigned Ram Coir Mills FB WC limits IND B+/ 130 Assigned IND A4 Simplex Castings FB WC limits IND BBB- 500 Outlook Stable Simplex Castings TL IND BBB- 104.8 Outlook Stable Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi Long-TL IND BB+ 417.03 Affirmed Spinning Mills Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi FB limits IND BB+/A4+ 457 Affirmed Spinning Mills Surya Metalloys TL IND B+ 49 Affirmed Surya Metalloys FB limits IND B+/ 55 Affirmed IND A4 T And T Infra FB WC limits IND BBB-/A3 90 Assigned Vasundhara Chem Plast IndustriesFB WC limits IND B+ 80 Affirmed Vasundhara Chem Plast IndustriesLong-TL IND B+ 10.64 Affirmed Vega Conveyors Long-TL IND BB+ 21.08 Assigned Vega Conveyors FB WC limits IND BB+ / 32.5 Assigned IND A4+ Vega Conveyors FB WC limits: Provisional 30 Assigned BB+/Provisional IND A4+ Vikas Technoplast TL IND BB- 16.8 Affirmed Vikas Technoplast FB Fac IND BB-/ 30 Affirmed IND A4+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)