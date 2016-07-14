Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 15000 Outstanding Bank Of Baroda ST debt programme IND A1+ - Affirmed Creators Constructions Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 60 Assigned Hindustan Motor Finance Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 700 Assigned Corporation Ltd Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of IND A1+ 160000 Affirmed deposit programme Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 45 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Fixed deposit rating tAAA - Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd LT debt IND AA+ 13700 Outstanding (reduced from INR23.7bn) Adani Transmission Ltd senior TL IND AA+ 20500 Outstanding Adani Transmission Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 35800 Outstanding (increased from INR25.8bn) Akansha Shipbreaking Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B- 350 Affirmed Akhil Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B- 300 Affirmed Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier-1 IND AA+ 15000 Affirmed Basel III Perpetual Bonds Series V Bank Of Baroda lower tier 2 IND AAA 25000 Affirmed subordinated debt Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Affirmed instruments Canara Bank Basel III compliant IND AA 15000 Affirmed Additional Tier 1 bonds Canara Bank Basel III compliant IND AAA 54000 Affirmed Tier 2 bonds Creators Constructions FB WC Fac IND B / IND A58.5 Assigned Hindustan Motor Finance long-TL IND A- 750 Assigned Corporation Ltd Hindustan Motor Finance FB WC limits IND A- 150 Assigned Corporation Ltd Idbi Bank Ltd upper Tier II IND A+ 3500 Downgraded subordinated bond from IND AA- programme Idbi Bank Ltd I perpetual debt IND A+ 45000 Downgraded from IND AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Basel IND AA+ 20000 Assigned III compliant bonds Idbi Bank Ltd IDBI Omni IND AA+ 80000 Affirmed Infrastructure Bonds 2016-16 Series III Idbi Bank Ltd Basel compliant Tier IND AA+ 30000 Affirmed II bonds Idbi Bank Ltd senior debt IND AA+ 71200 Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd lower Tier II bonds IND AA+ 37700 Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd deposit rating IND tAA - Affirmed Irb Ahmedabad Vadodara Super LT senior project Bk IND BBB 33000 Affirmed Express Tollway Pvt Ltd loans Sanstar Biopolymers Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 250 Assigned Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 50 Assigned Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 7.3 Assigned State Bank Of India LT Issuer IND AAA - Affirmed Union Bank Of India perpetual Tier 1 notes IND AA 3000 Affirmed Union Bank Of India upper Tier 2 bonds IND AA 10000 Affirmed Union Bank Of India lower Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 12000 Affirmed Union Bank Of India Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)