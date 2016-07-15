Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 300 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 90 Affirmed Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 40 Affirmed (increased from INR30.0m) M/S Chittaranjan Swain Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Withdrawn (suspended) Senthil Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5 Assigned Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCDs IND AA+ 2520 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 213 Affirmed (reduced from INR289.8m) Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 770 Affirmed (increased from INR767m) IND A3 Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 680 Affirmed IND A3 Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional 100 Assigned IND BBB- Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Eskay Video Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 50 Withdrawn Extol Education Society TL IND BB 37.04 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Extol Education Society Bk overdraft facility IND BB 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Ghanshyam Pulses LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ghanshyam Pulses FB WC limits IND B+ 87.5 Assigned Ghanshyam Pulses TL limits IND B+ 17.5 Assigned Ghanshyam Udhyog LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ghanshyam Udhyog FB WC limits IND B+ 87.5 Assigned Ghanshyam Udhyog TL limits IND B+ 15 Assigned GVR Ajmer Nagaur Tollway Pvt Bk loans IND BB 3187.5 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB- Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits IND D 2070 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 8000 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd LT loan IND D 1200 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd WC TL IND D 1816.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd funded interest TL IND D 84.1 Migrated from IND D Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB 69 Affirmed (decreased from INR76.3m) Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 40 Affirmed (decreased from INR50.0m) Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 356.5 Affirmed IND A3+ M/S Chittaranjan Swain LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) M/S Chittaranjan Swain FB WC limits IND B+ 35 Withdrawn (suspended) M/S Chittaranjan Swain long-TL IND B+ 4.7 Withdrawn (suspended) Senthil Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Senthil Enterprises FB WC limits IND B+/ 52.5 Assigned IND A4 Swargiya Bhikam Singh Smriti Bk loans IND BB 74.28 Migrated from Samaj Kalyan Sansthan (suspended) IND BB Vishwa Gyan Punj Trust Bk loans IND BB- 67.34 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)