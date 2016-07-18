Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1 2470 Downgraded
from IND A1+
(reduced from INR5,000m, within working capital limits) maintained on RWE
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1 3880 Downgraded
from IND A1+
(reduced from INR12,000m, within working capital limits) maintained on RWE
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
UTI Liquid Cash Plan Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
UTI Money Market Fund Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special NCDs Provisional 10000 Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd IND AA+
Airwaave Communicado India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
Ltd
Airwaave Communicado India Pvt Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 50 Withdrawn
Ltd IND BB
Airwaave Communicado India Pvt Proposed TL Provisional 30 Withdrawn
Ltd IND BB
Ballarpur Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Downgraded
from IND A+
maintained on RWE
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A- 490 Downgraded
from IND A+
maintained on RWE
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A- 5000 Downgraded
from IND A+
maintained on RWE
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A- / 7520 Downgraded
limits IND A1 from IND A+/
IND A1+
maintained on RWE
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Downgraded
from IND A+
maintained on RWE
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A- 4760 Downgraded
from IND A+
maintained on RWE
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD programme IND A- 7500 Downgraded
from IND A+
maintained on RWE
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A-/IND A1 8700 Downgraded
limits from IND A+/
IND A1+
maintained on RWE
Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd Senior TL Provisional 2911 Withdrawn
IND A
Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd Subordinate debt Provisional 300 Withdrawn
IND A-
Monnet Power Company Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND C 38190 Migrated from
(suspended) IND C
(including an external commercial borrowing - ECB - of USD140m)
Monnet Power Company Ltd Subordinate TL IND C 3500 Migrated from
(suspended) IND C
UTI Floating Rate Fund National Fund Credit IND AAA mfs Affirmed
Rating
Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) IND BB
Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt TL IND BB 1570 Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) IND BB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
