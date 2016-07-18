Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1 2470 Downgraded from IND A1+ (reduced from INR5,000m, within working capital limits) maintained on RWE Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1 3880 Downgraded from IND A1+ (reduced from INR12,000m, within working capital limits) maintained on RWE Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd UTI Liquid Cash Plan Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed UTI Money Market Fund Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCDs Provisional 10000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd IND AA+ Airwaave Communicado India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Ltd Airwaave Communicado India Pvt Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 50 Withdrawn Ltd IND BB Airwaave Communicado India Pvt Proposed TL Provisional 30 Withdrawn Ltd IND BB Ballarpur Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Downgraded from IND A+ maintained on RWE Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A- 490 Downgraded from IND A+ maintained on RWE Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A- 5000 Downgraded from IND A+ maintained on RWE Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A- / 7520 Downgraded limits IND A1 from IND A+/ IND A1+ maintained on RWE Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Downgraded from IND A+ maintained on RWE Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A- 4760 Downgraded from IND A+ maintained on RWE Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD programme IND A- 7500 Downgraded from IND A+ maintained on RWE Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A-/IND A1 8700 Downgraded limits from IND A+/ IND A1+ maintained on RWE Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd Senior TL Provisional 2911 Withdrawn IND A Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd Subordinate debt Provisional 300 Withdrawn IND A- Monnet Power Company Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND C 38190 Migrated from (suspended) IND C (including an external commercial borrowing - ECB - of USD140m) Monnet Power Company Ltd Subordinate TL IND C 3500 Migrated from (suspended) IND C UTI Floating Rate Fund National Fund Credit IND AAA mfs Affirmed Rating Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt TL IND BB 1570 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)