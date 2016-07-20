Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB forward IND A4+ 1 Migrated from contract limits (suspended) IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admach Auto India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Admach Auto India Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 68 Assigned Admach Auto India Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB-/ 162 Assigned IND A4+ Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 170 Withdrawn IND A4+ Binary Apparel Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Binary Apparel Park Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 120 Assigned Calpurnia Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 250 Assigned Ideal Energy Projects Ltd senior project TL IND C 11070 Withdrawn (suspended) Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 80 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 40 Migrated from IND BB-(suspended) IND BB- Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB 200 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB stand by line of IND BB 80 Migrated from credit limits (suspended) IND BB Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB overdraft against IND BB 70 Migrated from property limits (suspended) IND BB Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 43.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB KBS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn KBS Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B 9.9 Withdrawn KBS Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 100 Withdrawn Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 200 Withdrawn IND B Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 85 Withdrawn IND B/ Provisional IND A4 Navnitlal Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated from (suspended) IND B Navnitlal Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 6.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Navnitlal Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 140 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 281 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 245 Assigned IND A3 Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 90.8 Assigned IND A3 RD Cleantech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB RD Cleantech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 75 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Shah Group Builders Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Shah Group Builders Ltd TL IND BB 1350 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB foreign bill IND BB 45 Migrated from discounting (suspended) IND BB Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Tulip Attire Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Tulip Attire Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 340 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND BB/ A4+ (suspended) IND A4+ U R Agrofresh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned U R Agrofresh Pvt Ltd TL IND B 75 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)