Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 20 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB forward IND A4+ 1 Migrated from
contract limits (suspended) IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Admach Auto India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Admach Auto India Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 68 Assigned
Admach Auto India Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB-/ 162 Assigned
IND A4+
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 170 Withdrawn
IND A4+
Binary Apparel Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Binary Apparel Park Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 120 Assigned
Calpurnia Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 250 Assigned
Ideal Energy Projects Ltd senior project TL IND C 11070 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 80 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 40 Migrated from
IND BB-(suspended) IND BB-
Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB 200 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB stand by line of IND BB 80 Migrated from
credit limits (suspended) IND BB
Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB overdraft against IND BB 70 Migrated from
property limits (suspended) IND BB
Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 43.8 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
KBS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
KBS Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B 9.9 Withdrawn
KBS Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 100 Withdrawn
Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 200 Withdrawn
IND B
Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional 85 Withdrawn
IND B/
Provisional
IND A4
Navnitlal Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated from
(suspended) IND B
Navnitlal Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 6.7 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B
Navnitlal Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 140 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B
Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 281 Assigned
Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 245 Assigned
IND A3
Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 90.8 Assigned
IND A3
RD Cleantech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
RD Cleantech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 75 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Shah Group Builders Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Shah Group Builders Ltd TL IND BB 1350 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB foreign bill IND BB 45 Migrated from
discounting (suspended) IND BB
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB 20 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Tulip Attire Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Tulip Attire Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 340 Migrated from
(suspended)/ IND IND BB/
A4+ (suspended) IND A4+
U R Agrofresh Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
U R Agrofresh Pvt Ltd TL IND B 75 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
