Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amt International Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Suspended Anjana Explosives Non-FB WC limit IND A4 25 Suspended Durga Marble And Minerals FB WC limits IND A4 84 Suspended I G Petrochemicals Non-FB limits IND A1 3350 Affirmed I G Petrochemicals Non-FB limits Provisional IND200 Affirmed A1 Imperial Tubes Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Suspended Jainex Metaliks NFB loans IND A4 8 Suspended Linus Agroventures FB limits IND A4+ 120 Suspended Manglam Timbers ST non-FB limits IND A4 40 Suspended Nandan Petrochem Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended Pvn Fabrics Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 162 Suspended R R Prestress Industries Non-FB BG IND A4 14.5 Suspended Rajendrakumar & Co'S Non-FB WC limits IND A4 95 Suspended Rc All-Tech Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 31.8 Suspended Sas International Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended Shiv Build India Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Suspended Srinivasa Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250 Suspended Corporation Swastik Ceracon Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 141.5 Suspended Venketesh Udyog Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Suspended Vinir Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Suspended Vm Apparels Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amt International FB limits IND B- 50 Suspended Anjana Explosives FB WC limits IND BBB/A4 30 Suspended Autopal Industries TL IND BB 6.3 Suspended Autopal Industries FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 100 Suspended Avinash Ispat FB WC limits IND BB- 110 Assigned Avinash Ispat Long-TL IND BB- 2.68 Assigned Dharamvir Exports FB Fac IND B+/A4 50 Assigned Famous Stationery FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Suspended Gajraj Automobiles FB WC limits IND BB- 180 Suspended Globarena Technologies FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Downgraded from IND BB- Globarena Technologies FB WC limit Provisional IND30 Withdrawn BB-/A4+ Gs Atwal Non-FB limits IND D 80 Suspended Gs Atwal FB limits IND D 55 Suspended Gs Atwal Long-TL IND D 122.4 Suspended I G Petrochemicals TL IND A 821.6 Upgraded from IND A- I G Petrochemicals FB WC limits IND A 250 Upgraded from IND A- I G Petrochemicals FB limits Provisional 200 Upgraded from IND A Provisional IND A- Imperial Tubes FB limits IND B+ 400 Suspended Jainex Metaliks FB loans IND B- 62.5 Suspended Jhajjar Power NCD programme IND A+ 2230 Outlook Linus Agroventures TL IND BB- 180 Suspended Manglam Timbers LT FB limits IND B 17.5 Suspended Muppa Projects India TL IND BB 90.2 Suspended Nagai Power senior project TL IND BB+ 1700 Withdrawn Nandan Petrochem TL IND BB+ 50 Suspended Nandan Petrochem FBL IND BB+ 360 Suspended Paul Alukkas TL IND B 140 Assigned Pothys TL IND BBB 72.16 Suspended Pothys FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 212.5 Suspended Pothys Chennai TL IND BBB 580.65 Suspended Pothys Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 395 Suspended Pothys Fabrics TL IND BBB 41.92 Withdrawn Pothys Fabrics FB WC limit IND BBB 97.5 Withdrawn Pothys Fabrics Chennai TL IND BBB 234.46 Suspended Pothys Fabrics Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 190 Suspended Pothys Garments TL IND BBB 53.75 Withdrawn Pothys Garments Fund Based WC Limits IND BBB/A3+ 177.5 Withdrawn Pothys Garments Chennai TL IND BBB 321 Suspended Pothys Garments Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 295 Withdrawn Pothys Matchings TL IND BBB 18.05 Withdrawn Pothys Matchings FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 45 Withdrawn Pothys Matchings Chennai TL IND BBB 113.1 Withdrawn Pothys Matchings Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 85 Withdrawn Pothys Textiles TL IND BBB 15 Suspended Pothys Textiles FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 45 Suspended Pothys Textiles Chennai TL IND BBB 119.12 Withdrawn Pothys Textiles Chennai Fund Based WC Limits IND BBB/A3+ 85 Withdrawn Pvn Fabrics Long-TL IND BB 163.4 Suspended Pvn Fabrics FB WC limit IND BB 220 Suspended R R Prestress Industries FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 40 Suspended Rajdeep Rice Mill FB WC limit IND B 20 Assigned Rajdeep Rice Mill TL IND B 30 Assigned Rajendrakumar & Co'S CC limits IND B+ 25 Suspended Rc All-Tech LT Loan IND BB- 0.7 Suspended Rc All-Tech FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 17.5 Suspended Sas International FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4 215 Suspended Shiv Build India FB WC limits IND BB+ 50 Suspended Srinivasa Construction FB limits IND BB 500 Suspended Corporation Suneja Sons FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 197.5 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Long-TL IND BB- 121 Suspended Swastik Ceracon FB WC limit IND BB- 500 Suspended Venketesh Udyog FB WC limits IND B- 100 Suspended Vinir Engineering TL IND BBB- 36.2 Suspended Vinir Engineering FB WC limits IND BBB-/A3 250 Suspended VM Apparels Long-TL IND B+ 27.7 Suspended VM Apparels Fund Based WC limits IND B+ 180 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)