Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amt International Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Suspended
Anjana Explosives Non-FB WC limit IND A4 25 Suspended
Durga Marble And Minerals FB WC limits IND A4 84 Suspended
I G Petrochemicals Non-FB limits IND A1 3350 Affirmed
I G Petrochemicals Non-FB limits Provisional IND200 Affirmed
A1
Imperial Tubes Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Suspended
Jainex Metaliks NFB loans IND A4 8 Suspended
Linus Agroventures FB limits IND A4+ 120 Suspended
Manglam Timbers ST non-FB limits IND A4 40 Suspended
Nandan Petrochem Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Pvn Fabrics Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 162 Suspended
R R Prestress Industries Non-FB BG IND A4 14.5 Suspended
Rajendrakumar & Co'S Non-FB WC limits IND A4 95 Suspended
Rc All-Tech Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 31.8 Suspended
Sas International Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended
Shiv Build India Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Suspended
Srinivasa Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250 Suspended
Corporation
Swastik Ceracon Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 141.5 Suspended
Venketesh Udyog Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Suspended
Vinir Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Suspended
Vm Apparels Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amt International FB limits IND B- 50 Suspended
Anjana Explosives FB WC limits IND BBB/A4 30 Suspended
Autopal Industries TL IND BB 6.3 Suspended
Autopal Industries FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 100 Suspended
Avinash Ispat FB WC limits IND BB- 110 Assigned
Avinash Ispat Long-TL IND BB- 2.68 Assigned
Dharamvir Exports FB Fac IND B+/A4 50 Assigned
Famous Stationery FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Suspended
Gajraj Automobiles FB WC limits IND BB- 180 Suspended
Globarena Technologies FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Globarena Technologies FB WC limit Provisional IND30 Withdrawn
BB-/A4+
Gs Atwal Non-FB limits IND D 80 Suspended
Gs Atwal FB limits IND D 55 Suspended
Gs Atwal Long-TL IND D 122.4 Suspended
I G Petrochemicals TL IND A 821.6 Upgraded from
IND A-
I G Petrochemicals FB WC limits IND A 250 Upgraded from
IND A-
I G Petrochemicals FB limits Provisional 200 Upgraded from
IND A Provisional
IND A-
Imperial Tubes FB limits IND B+ 400 Suspended
Jainex Metaliks FB loans IND B- 62.5 Suspended
Jhajjar Power NCD programme IND A+ 2230 Outlook
Linus Agroventures TL IND BB- 180 Suspended
Manglam Timbers LT FB limits IND B 17.5 Suspended
Muppa Projects India TL IND BB 90.2 Suspended
Nagai Power senior project TL IND BB+ 1700 Withdrawn
Nandan Petrochem TL IND BB+ 50 Suspended
Nandan Petrochem FBL IND BB+ 360 Suspended
Paul Alukkas TL IND B 140 Assigned
Pothys TL IND BBB 72.16 Suspended
Pothys FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 212.5 Suspended
Pothys Chennai TL IND BBB 580.65 Suspended
Pothys Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 395 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics TL IND BBB 41.92 Withdrawn
Pothys Fabrics FB WC limit IND BBB 97.5 Withdrawn
Pothys Fabrics Chennai TL IND BBB 234.46 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 190 Suspended
Pothys Garments TL IND BBB 53.75 Withdrawn
Pothys Garments Fund Based WC Limits IND BBB/A3+ 177.5 Withdrawn
Pothys Garments Chennai TL IND BBB 321 Suspended
Pothys Garments Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 295 Withdrawn
Pothys Matchings TL IND BBB 18.05 Withdrawn
Pothys Matchings FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 45 Withdrawn
Pothys Matchings Chennai TL IND BBB 113.1 Withdrawn
Pothys Matchings Chennai FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 85 Withdrawn
Pothys Textiles TL IND BBB 15 Suspended
Pothys Textiles FB WC limit IND BBB/A3+ 45 Suspended
Pothys Textiles Chennai TL IND BBB 119.12 Withdrawn
Pothys Textiles Chennai Fund Based WC Limits IND BBB/A3+ 85 Withdrawn
Pvn Fabrics Long-TL IND BB 163.4 Suspended
Pvn Fabrics FB WC limit IND BB 220 Suspended
R R Prestress Industries FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 40 Suspended
Rajdeep Rice Mill FB WC limit IND B 20 Assigned
Rajdeep Rice Mill TL IND B 30 Assigned
Rajendrakumar & Co'S CC limits IND B+ 25 Suspended
Rc All-Tech LT Loan IND BB- 0.7 Suspended
Rc All-Tech FB WC limits IND BB-/A4+ 17.5 Suspended
Sas International FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4 215 Suspended
Shiv Build India FB WC limits IND BB+ 50 Suspended
Srinivasa Construction FB limits IND BB 500 Suspended
Corporation
Suneja Sons FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 197.5 Assigned
Swastik Ceracon Long-TL IND BB- 121 Suspended
Swastik Ceracon FB WC limit IND BB- 500 Suspended
Venketesh Udyog FB WC limits IND B- 100 Suspended
Vinir Engineering TL IND BBB- 36.2 Suspended
Vinir Engineering FB WC limits IND BBB-/A3 250 Suspended
VM Apparels Long-TL IND B+ 27.7 Suspended
VM Apparels Fund Based WC limits IND B+ 180 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
