Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.5 Suspended Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 480 Assigned Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 90.04 Provisional Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 225 Assigned Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ind Expo Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 75 Suspended Paras Commercial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 350 Suspended Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5 Suspended Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 11 Suspended Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 665 Assigned Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 125 Suspended Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 480 Assigned Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 90.04 Provisional Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 204.96 Assigned Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB 480 Suspended Himanchal Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company TL IND BB+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company TL IND BB+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 50 Suspended Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 20 Suspended Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL IND D 14.3 Suspended Nvr Infrastructure & Services LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended Pvt Ltd Nvr Infrastructure & Services TL IND BBB+ 710 Suspended Pvt Ltd Orissa Order Suppliers Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Orissa Order Suppliers Pvt. Ltd.Fund Based WC Limit IND D 210 Suspended Paras Commercial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Paras Commercial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND B 45 Suspended Prafullya Cold Storage LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Prafullya Cold Storage Fund Based WC Limit IND D 39.8 Suspended Prafullya Cold Storage Fund Based WC Limit IND D 39.8 Suspended Prafullya Cold Storage NFB WC Limit IND D 1.5 Suspended Prafullya Cold Storage TL IND D 12 Suspended Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from IND D Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 50 Upgraded from IND D Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND B- 30 Upgraded from IND D Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 54 Upgraded from IND D Satwik Steel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Satwik Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 200 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 350 Suspended Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 100 Suspended Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.2 Suspended Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Suspended Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 3.7 Suspended Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 665 Assigned Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB 2.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)