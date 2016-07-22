Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 480 Assigned
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 90.04 Provisional
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 225 Assigned
Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Ind Expo Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 75 Suspended
Paras Commercial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 350 Suspended
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5 Suspended
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 11 Suspended
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 665 Assigned
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 125 Suspended
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 480 Assigned
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 90.04 Provisional
Dantal Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 204.96 Assigned
Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB 480 Suspended
Himanchal Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company TL IND BB+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 90 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company TL IND BB+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 50 Suspended
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 20 Suspended
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL IND D 14.3 Suspended
Nvr Infrastructure & Services LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Nvr Infrastructure & Services TL IND BBB+ 710 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Orissa Order Suppliers Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended
Orissa Order Suppliers Pvt. Ltd.Fund Based WC Limit IND D 210 Suspended
Paras Commercial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Paras Commercial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND B 45 Suspended
Prafullya Cold Storage LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended
Prafullya Cold Storage Fund Based WC Limit IND D 39.8 Suspended
Prafullya Cold Storage Fund Based WC Limit IND D 39.8 Suspended
Prafullya Cold Storage NFB WC Limit IND D 1.5 Suspended
Prafullya Cold Storage TL IND D 12 Suspended
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from
IND D
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 50 Upgraded from
IND D
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND B- 30 Upgraded from
IND D
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 54 Upgraded from
IND D
Satwik Steel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Satwik Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 200 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 350 Suspended
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 100 Suspended
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.2 Suspended
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Suspended
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 3.7 Suspended
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 665 Assigned
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB 2.5 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
